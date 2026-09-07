Texas battles #19 TCU to a 1-0 win

|Texas
|0
|1
|1
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
MATCH NOTABLES
- Tonight, Eric Bell coached the 300th match while serving as head coach of TCU.
- The attendance number of 2326 people marks the largest attendance at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium since October 27, 2022 when the Frogs had 2539 people to watch the contest against Texas Tech.
- Olivia Geller’s eight saves tonight set a new season high and are one short of her career high.
- Olivia Geller, Zoe Cuneio, Grace Coppinger, Evie Baker, Cameron Patton and Kamdyn Fuller played all 90 minutes tonight.
- Eres Freifeld, Hannah Harms, Madison Taylor, Mackenzie Hilderman and Giovanna Costanzo were substitutions tonight for TCU.
- Bella Diorio led the Frogs with two shots tonight, with both going on goal.