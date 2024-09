1st García doubled to center, Seager scored. 0 1

3rd Smith singled to right, Foscue scored, Seager to second. 0 2

5th Rooker singled to right, Wilson scored, Butler to second. 1 2

8th Schuemann singled to center, Gelof scored, Schuemann out stretching at second. 2 2

10th Brown tripled to right, Langeliers scored. 3 2

10th Gelof doubled to left, Brown scored. 4 2

10th García singled to center, Semien scored. 4 3