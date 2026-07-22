News Ticker

White Sox take game 1, 10-3 over Rangers

July 21, 2026 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Golf, MLB, Texas Rangers

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
CHW    0 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 5 10 13 0
TEX      1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 7 0

Scoring Summary

Inning

 CHW TEX
  1st Pederson homered to right center (423 feet). 0 1
  2nd Carter singled to right, Duran scored. 0 2
  3rd Vargas doubled to left, Antonacci scored. 1 2
  5th Antonacci singled to center, Peters scored. 2 2
  5th Benintendi doubled to right, Antonacci scored, Vargas scored and Murakami scored. 5 2
  7th Burger homered to left center (408 feet). 5 3
  9th Vargas doubled to left, Meidroth scored, Murakami to third. 6 3
  9th Acuña singled to right, Murakami scored and Vargas scored. 8 3
  9th Grichuk tripled to left, Acuña scored. 9 3
  9th B. Montgomery doubled to left, Grichuk scored. 10 3

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly