White Sox take game 1, 10-3 over Rangers

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|CHW 0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|10
|13
|0
|TEX 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7
|0
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|CHW
|TEX
|1st
|Pederson homered to right center (423 feet).
|0
|1
|2nd
|Carter singled to right, Duran scored.
|0
|2
|3rd
|Vargas doubled to left, Antonacci scored.
|1
|2
|5th
|Antonacci singled to center, Peters scored.
|2
|2
|5th
|Benintendi doubled to right, Antonacci scored, Vargas scored and Murakami scored.
|5
|2
|7th
|Burger homered to left center (408 feet).
|5
|3
|9th
|Vargas doubled to left, Meidroth scored, Murakami to third.
|6
|3
|9th
|Acuña singled to right, Murakami scored and Vargas scored.
|8
|3
|9th
|Grichuk tripled to left, Acuña scored.
|9
|3
|9th
|B. Montgomery doubled to left, Grichuk scored.
|10
|3