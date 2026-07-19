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Paige Bueckers had 25 points before exiting following a collision in the 4th quarter

July 19, 2026 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA, Women

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 3 4 T
LA
 17 23 23 19 82
DAL
 27 19 22 22 90
 

Team Stats
FG 33-68 34-69
Field Goal % 49 49
3PT 6-21 7-19
Three Point % 29 37
FT 10-11 15-19
Free Throw % 91 79
Rebounds 30 34
Offensive Rebounds 5 10
Defensive Rebounds 25 24
Assists 23 21
Steals 9 8
Blocks 6 2
Total Turnovers 13 17
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 14 19
Fast Break Points 4 6
Points in Paint 50 44
Fouls 23 21
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 1 0
Largest Lead 4 11
Percent Led 8 90

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