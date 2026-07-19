Paige Bueckers had 25 points before exiting following a collision in the 4th quarter

|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
LA
|17
|23
|23
|19
|82
|
DAL
|27
|19
|22
|22
|90
|
Team Stats
|FG
|33-68
|34-69
|Field Goal %
|49
|49
|3PT
|6-21
|7-19
|Three Point %
|29
|37
|FT
|10-11
|15-19
|Free Throw %
|91
|79
|Rebounds
|30
|34
|Offensive Rebounds
|5
|10
|Defensive Rebounds
|25
|24
|Assists
|23
|21
|Steals
|9
|8
|Blocks
|6
|2
|Total Turnovers
|13
|17
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|14
|19
|Fast Break Points
|4
|6
|Points in Paint
|50
|44
|Fouls
|23
|21
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|1
|0
|Largest Lead
|4
|11
|Percent Led
|8
|90