TCU tops West Virginia 5-4

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi
A shutdown performance out of the bullpen by Marcelo Perez and five unanswered runs helped No. 12 TCU even the series with a 5-4 win over West Virginia Saturday afternoon. Brayden Taylor’s two run home run in the sixth capped TCU’s come-from-behind win.
The Rundown
With three runs already in and the bases loaded with one out in the first, Marcelo Perez (2-1) took over on the mound. He induced an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play to get out of the jam.
From there, the right-hander battled through six innings to get the game into the eighth. He tossed a career-high 6 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on two hits. He walked three and fanned five to improve to 2-1 on the season.
The Frogs found themselves facing a four run deficit after the top of the second, but began to claw their way back into the game in the bottom of the inning. Bobby Goodloe reached on a one-out error. A hit batter and a walk followed setting up a Brayden Taylor sacrifice fly to make it a 4-1 game.
A lead-off single by Gray Rodgers in the third turned into the Frogs’ second run of the game as he scored on a Kurtis Byrne double.
The sixth inning proved to be the decisive one as TCU struck for three two-out runs to take the lead for good. With Luke Boyers standing on second and two outs, Elijah Nunez drove a single up the middle to make it a 4-3 ballgame. Taylor turned on the first pitch he saw and 429 feet later, TCU had a 5-4 lead.
River Ridings took over for Caleb Bolden and needed just one pitch to lock up save No. 8 on the season. Bolden tossed 1 1/3 scoreless, allowing one hit and struck two.
Stat of the Game:
3 – Kurtis Byrne threw out two would-be base stealers and Marcelo Perez picked off another to help keep the Mountaineers off the bases.
Notes:
• TCU played in its fifth one-run ballgame and improved to 2-3 in those contests.
• TCU outhit its opponent for the 13th time this season.
• TCU homered in a game for the 13th time this year.
• Three of the five runs scored came with two outs.
• Elijah Nunez collected his eighth multi-hit game of the year and the 18th of his career.
• Brayden Taylor hit his fifth home run of the season and the 17th of his career.
• Taylor tallied his 10th multi-hit game of the season and the 33rd of his career.
• Taylor posted his seventh multi-RBI game of the year and the 21st of his career.
• David Bishop has reached safely in all 27 games.
• Gray Rodgers tallied his 100th career hit with a base hit in the third inning.
• Kurtis Byrne posted his sixth multi-hit of the season and the seventh of his career.
• Luke Boyers has reached safely in 17 straight games.
• River Ridings recorded his eighth save of the season and the ninth of his career.
Courtesy TCU Baseball
Box Score
Scoring Summary
|Logo
|Team
|Inning
|Play Description
|WVU
|TCU
|
|WVU
|1st
|Ippoliti, V. doubled down the rf line, 3 RBI (0-1 K); Scott, V. scored; Wetherholt scored; Davis, A. scored.
|3
|0
|
|WVU
|2nd
|Scott, V. reached on a fielder’s choice, RBI (1-0 B); Wetherholt out at second 2b to ss; Tucker, T. scored.
|4
|0
|
|TCU
|2nd
|Taylor flied out to rf, SF, RBI (0-2 KK); Berkley advanced to third; Goodloe scored, unearned.
|4
|1
|
|TCU
|3rd
|Byrne doubled to right field, RBI (2-2 KFFBFB); Rodgers scored.
|4
|2
|
|TCU
|6th
|Nunez singled up the middle, RBI (2-2 BBSF); Boyers scored.
|4
|3
|
|TCU
|6th
|Taylor homered to right field, 2 RBI (0-0); Nunez scored.
|4
|5
|
|Totals
|
|
|4
|5
West Virginia 4
|Position
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|rf
|Davis, Austin
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3b
|Wetherholt, J.J.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|cf
|Scott II, Victor
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1b
|Hussey, Grant
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|dh
|Ippoliti, Vince
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|ph
| Dowdell, Kevin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|lf
|Barry, Braden
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|c
|Leonard, Dayne
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2b
|Kluska, Mikey
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|ph
| Blasick, Nathan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|pr
| Abernathy, Ben
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ss
|Tucker, Tevin
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|ph
| Smith, Evan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ph
| Holbrook, McGwire
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|p
|Hampton, Ben
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|p
| Reed, Carlson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Totals
|28
|4
|4
|4
|7
|8
|5
- Batting
-
- 2B:
- Ippoliti, Vince (1); Blasick, Nathan (1)
- Baserunning
-
- SB:
- Scott II, Victor (1); Barry, Braden (1)
- CS:
- Wetherholt, J.J. (1); Scott II, Victor (2)
- HBP:
- Leonard, Dayne (1)
- PO:
- Scott II, Victor (1)
- Fielding
-
- E:
- Kluska, Mikey (1)
TCU 5
|Position
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|cf
|Nunez, Elijah
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3b
|Taylor, Brayden
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1b
|Bishop, David
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|2b
|Rodgers, Gray
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|ss
|Sacco, Tommy
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|c
|Byrne, Kurtis
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|rf
|Boyers, Luke
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|dh
|Goodloe, Bobby
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|lf
|Berkley, Garrison
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ph/lf
| Maxwell, Logan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|p
|Brown, Cam
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|p
| Perez, Marcelo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|p
| Vail, Tommy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|p
| Bolden, Caleb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|p
| Ridings, River
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|3
|11
|10
- Batting
-
- 2B:
- Byrne, Kurtis (1)
- HR:
- Taylor, Brayden (1)
- SH:
- Nunez, Elijah (1)
- SF:
- Taylor, Brayden (1)
- Baserunning
-
- SB:
- Rodgers, Gray (1)
- HBP:
- Boyers, Luke (1); Berkley, Garrison (1)
- Fielding
-
- E:
- Bishop, David (1); Brown, Cam (1)
West Virginia
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|WP
|BK
|HBP
|IBB
|AB
|BF
|FO
|GO
|NP
|Hampton, Ben (L, 4-2)
|6.0
|7
|5
|4
|3
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|24
|31
|7
|4
|118
|Reed, Carlson
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8
|2
|0
|39
|Totals
|
|9
|5
|4
|3
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|32
|39
|9
|4
|157
TCU
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|WP
|BK
|HBP
|IBB
|AB
|BF
|FO
|GO
|NP
|Brown, Cam
|0.1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|7
|0
|0
|26
|Perez, Marcelo (W, 2-1)
|6.2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|19
|22
|4
|8
|93
|Vail, Tommy
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Bolden, Caleb
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|1
|1
|20
|Ridings, River (S, 8)
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Totals
|
|4
|4
|4
|7
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|28
|36
|6
|9
|146