TCU tops West Virginia 5-4

April 2, 2022 Baseball, Featured, Galleries, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

A shutdown performance out of the bullpen by Marcelo Perez and five unanswered runs helped No. 12 TCU even the series with a 5-4 win over West Virginia Saturday afternoon. Brayden Taylor’s two run home run in the sixth capped TCU’s come-from-behind win. 
 
The Rundown
With three runs already in and the bases loaded with one out in the first, Marcelo Perez (2-1) took over on the mound. He induced an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play to get out of the jam. 
 
From there, the right-hander battled through six innings to get the game into the eighth. He tossed a career-high 6 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on two hits. He walked three and fanned five to improve to 2-1 on the season.
 
The Frogs found themselves facing a four run deficit after the top of the second, but began to claw their way back into the game in the bottom of the inning. Bobby Goodloe reached on a one-out error. A hit batter and a walk followed setting up a Brayden Taylor sacrifice fly to make it a 4-1 game.
 
A lead-off single by Gray Rodgers in the third turned into the Frogs’ second run of the game as he scored on a Kurtis Byrne double.
 
The sixth inning proved to be the decisive one as TCU struck for three two-out runs to take the lead for good. With Luke Boyers standing on second and two outs, Elijah Nunez drove a single up the middle to make it a 4-3 ballgame. Taylor turned on the first pitch he saw and 429 feet later, TCU had a 5-4 lead.
 
River Ridings took over for Caleb Bolden and needed just one pitch to lock up save No. 8 on the season. Bolden tossed 1 1/3 scoreless, allowing one hit and struck two.
 
Stat of the Game:                                                                                                 
3 – Kurtis Byrne threw out two would-be base stealers and Marcelo Perez picked off another to help keep  the Mountaineers off the bases.
 
Notes: 
• TCU played in its fifth one-run ballgame and improved to 2-3 in those contests.
• TCU outhit its opponent for the 13th time this season.
• TCU homered in a game for the 13th time this year.
• Three of the five runs scored came with two outs.
Elijah Nunez collected his eighth multi-hit game of the year and the 18th of his career.
Brayden Taylor hit his fifth home run of the season and the 17th of his career.
• Taylor tallied his 10th multi-hit game of the season and the 33rd of his career.
• Taylor posted his seventh multi-RBI game of the year and the 21st of his career.
David Bishop has reached safely in all 27 games.
Gray Rodgers tallied his 100th career hit with a base hit in the third inning.
Kurtis Byrne posted his sixth multi-hit of the season and the seventh of his career.
Luke Boyers has reached safely in 17 straight games.
River Ridings recorded his eighth save of the season and the ninth of his career.

Courtesy TCU Baseball

Box Score

Scoring Summary
Logo Team Inning Play Description WVU TCU
West Virginia WVU 1st Ippoliti, V. doubled down the rf line, 3 RBI (0-1 K); Scott, V. scored; Wetherholt scored; Davis, A. scored. 3 0
West Virginia WVU 2nd Scott, V. reached on a fielder’s choice, RBI (1-0 B); Wetherholt out at second 2b to ss; Tucker, T. scored. 4 0
TCU TCU 2nd Taylor flied out to rf, SF, RBI (0-2 KK); Berkley advanced to third; Goodloe scored, unearned. 4 1
TCU TCU 3rd Byrne doubled to right field, RBI (2-2 KFFBFB); Rodgers scored. 4 2
TCU TCU 6th Nunez singled up the middle, RBI (2-2 BBSF); Boyers scored. 4 3
TCU TCU 6th Taylor homered to right field, 2 RBI (0-0); Nunez scored. 4 5
  Totals     4 5
West Virginia 4
Position Player AB R H RBI BB SO LOB
rf Davis, Austin 3 1 0 0 1 1 0
3b Wetherholt, J.J. 1 1 0 0 3 0 0
cf Scott II, Victor 1 1 0 1 3 0 0
1b Hussey, Grant 4 0 0 0 0 3 1
dh Ippoliti, Vince 3 0 1 3 0 0 0
ph     Dowdell, Kevin 1 0 0 0 0 1 0
lf Barry, Braden 4 0 1 0 0 0 0
c Leonard, Dayne 3 0 0 0 0 1 0
2b Kluska, Mikey 3 0 0 0 0 1 3
ph     Blasick, Nathan 1 0 1 0 0 0 0
pr     Abernathy, Ben 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
ss Tucker, Tevin 3 1 1 0 0 1 0
ph     Smith, Evan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
ph     Holbrook, McGwire 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
p Hampton, Ben 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
p     Reed, Carlson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
  Totals 28 4 4 4 7 8 5
Batting
2B:
Ippoliti, Vince (1); Blasick, Nathan (1)
Baserunning
SB:
Scott II, Victor (1); Barry, Braden (1)
CS:
Wetherholt, J.J. (1); Scott II, Victor (2)
HBP:
Leonard, Dayne (1)
PO:
Scott II, Victor (1)
Fielding
E:
Kluska, Mikey (1)
TCU 5
Position Player AB R H RBI BB SO LOB
cf Nunez, Elijah 2 1 2 1 2 0 0
3b Taylor, Brayden 4 1 2 3 0 1 0
1b Bishop, David 4 0 1 0 1 3 4
2b Rodgers, Gray 4 1 1 0 0 0 1
ss Sacco, Tommy 4 0 0 0 0 1 0
c Byrne, Kurtis 4 0 2 1 0 0 3
rf Boyers, Luke 3 1 0 0 0 3 0
dh Goodloe, Bobby 4 1 0 0 0 2 2
lf Berkley, Garrison 2 0 1 0 0 0 0
ph/lf     Maxwell, Logan 1 0 0 0 0 1 0
p Brown, Cam 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
p     Perez, Marcelo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
p     Vail, Tommy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
p     Bolden, Caleb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
p     Ridings, River 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
  Totals 32 5 9 5 3 11 10
Batting
2B:
Byrne, Kurtis (1)
HR:
Taylor, Brayden (1)
SH:
Nunez, Elijah (1)
SF:
Taylor, Brayden (1)
Baserunning
SB:
Rodgers, Gray (1)
HBP:
Boyers, Luke (1); Berkley, Garrison (1)
Fielding
E:
Bishop, David (1); Brown, Cam (1)
West Virginia
Player IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HBP IBB AB BF FO GO NP
Hampton, Ben (L, 4-2) 6.0 7 5 4 3 7 0 0 2 0 24 31 7 4 118
Reed, Carlson 2.0 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 8 8 2 0 39
Totals   9 5 4 3 11 0 0 2 0 32 39 9 4 157
TCU
Player IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HBP IBB AB BF FO GO NP
Brown, Cam 0.1 1 3 3 3 1 0 0 1 0 3 7 0 0 26
Perez, Marcelo (W, 2-1) 6.2 2 1 1 3 5 1 0 0 0 19 22 4 8 93
Vail, Tommy 0.1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 4
Bolden, Caleb 1.1 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 5 5 1 1 20
Ridings, River (S, 8) 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 3
Totals   4 4 4 7 8 1 0 1 0 28 36 6 9 146
Win: Perez, Marcelo (2-1)
Loss: Hampton, Ben (4-2)
Save: Ridings, River (8)
HBP: Hampton, Ben, Brown, Cam
PB: Byrne, Kurtis

