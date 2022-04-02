TCU tops West Virginia 5-4

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

A shutdown performance out of the bullpen by Marcelo Perez and five unanswered runs helped No. 12 TCU even the series with a 5-4 win over West Virginia Saturday afternoon. Brayden Taylor’s two run home run in the sixth capped TCU’s come-from-behind win.



The Rundown

With three runs already in and the bases loaded with one out in the first, Marcelo Perez (2-1) took over on the mound. He induced an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play to get out of the jam.



From there, the right-hander battled through six innings to get the game into the eighth. He tossed a career-high 6 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on two hits. He walked three and fanned five to improve to 2-1 on the season.



The Frogs found themselves facing a four run deficit after the top of the second, but began to claw their way back into the game in the bottom of the inning. Bobby Goodloe reached on a one-out error. A hit batter and a walk followed setting up a Brayden Taylor sacrifice fly to make it a 4-1 game.



A lead-off single by Gray Rodgers in the third turned into the Frogs’ second run of the game as he scored on a Kurtis Byrne double.



The sixth inning proved to be the decisive one as TCU struck for three two-out runs to take the lead for good. With Luke Boyers standing on second and two outs, Elijah Nunez drove a single up the middle to make it a 4-3 ballgame. Taylor turned on the first pitch he saw and 429 feet later, TCU had a 5-4 lead.



River Ridings took over for Caleb Bolden and needed just one pitch to lock up save No. 8 on the season. Bolden tossed 1 1/3 scoreless, allowing one hit and struck two.



Stat of the Game:

3 – Kurtis Byrne threw out two would-be base stealers and Marcelo Perez picked off another to help keep the Mountaineers off the bases.



Notes:

• TCU played in its fifth one-run ballgame and improved to 2-3 in those contests.

• TCU outhit its opponent for the 13th time this season.

• TCU homered in a game for the 13th time this year.

• Three of the five runs scored came with two outs.

• Elijah Nunez collected his eighth multi-hit game of the year and the 18th of his career.

• Brayden Taylor hit his fifth home run of the season and the 17th of his career.

• Taylor tallied his 10th multi-hit game of the season and the 33rd of his career.

• Taylor posted his seventh multi-RBI game of the year and the 21st of his career.

• David Bishop has reached safely in all 27 games.

• Gray Rodgers tallied his 100th career hit with a base hit in the third inning.

• Kurtis Byrne posted his sixth multi-hit of the season and the seventh of his career.

• Luke Boyers has reached safely in 17 straight games.

• River Ridings recorded his eighth save of the season and the ninth of his career.

Courtesy TCU Baseball