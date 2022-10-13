Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears

Thursday – October 13 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Soldier Field – Chicago, IL



Records Before the Game

Washington Commanders (1-4, 0-2 Away)

Chicago Bears (2-3, 2-0 Home)



How will it turn out? Three things stand out about this game. First, Commander’s quarterback Carson Wentz is on shaky ground. Second, the Chicago Bears are just a mediocre team. Finally, the winner of this game will be just another middle of the road team that won’t make the playoffs. Let’s take a look at the game, well some of us will be able to watch it anyways.



The NFC

The Washington Commanders are a decent team on paper but are currently sitting in last place in the NFC East. The Chicago Bears are in The NFC North and are sitting in 3rd place in their division. Both teams desperately need a win Thursday night.



Washington Commanders

The Washington organization has taken a beaten for the last 5 years. Sure, we all know what’s been going on but let’s talk football. Quarterback Carson Wentz was one of the best young quarterbacks in the league 7 years ago. He is the x-factor for Commanders. His play alone will carry this team to a victory if he’s on his game. Running back Antonio Gibson will need to get 15-20 touches during this game. He will be the catalyst for the Commanders offense. The defense has to play better than what they have in previous games.



Chicago Bears

The Bears started off pretty good with a win against the 49ers and then dropped 3 of their last 4 games. Quarterback Justin Fields has 679 passing yards with 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He’s having growing pains. The Bears will need to allow him to run the ball and establish the running game first and foremost. The x-factor will the Bears defense. The defense is giving up 21.2 points while the offense is only scoring 17.2 points.



Prediction

ESPN has Washington with a 53.3% chance of winning. Keep in mind that both teams are struggling right now. I’m taking the Bears by 7!



Final Score

Bears – 27

Commanders – 20