Conference USA Championship: UNT Mean Green vs UTSA Roadrunners Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

UNT Mean Green vs UTSA Roadrunners

Friday – December 2 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: CNSSN

Alamodome – San Antonio, TX



Records Before the Game

UNT Mean Green (7-5, 6-2 C-USA)

UTSA Road Runners (10-2, 8-0 C-USA)



North Texas has had the opportunity to be in this position the past four seasons. This team would start each season with one or two losses and completely crash around the seventh or eighth game. I’ve covered the Mean Green for the past 7 years and now they are in a position to win a conference championship. On October 22, 2022, the Mean Green went into San Antonio and gave the Road Runners all that they could handle. This game would either be a revenge game for all the marbles or just another game that got away. Let’s take a look at the Conference USA championship game in San Antonio.



Conference USA

UTSA has held the number one spot in conference all season long. UNT has the blueprint to beat the UTSA on the road. This will be the first game that the UNT Mean Green can claim the Conference USA championship and get redemption for the loss in October! Do note that for the Roadrunners this will essentially be another game. It’s in their house!



UNT Mean Green

This game will come down to QB Austin Aune, RB Ayo Adeyi and WR Roderic Burns. These guys has carried this team all season and they will need to finish the job and claim the conference title. The key to victory will be on the defensive side of the ball. Creating turnovers will be at the top of the list. UNT will need to stifle the Roadrunner’s passing game and allow the defensive linemen time to get into the Roadrunner backfield and create havoc.



UTSA Roadrunners

Quarterback Frank Harris is the leader of the Roadrunner offense. He has 3524 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions on the season. Running back Brenden Brady is a senior that has 9 rushing touchdowns and averages 4.5 yards a carry. Wide out Zahkari Franklin is closing in on 1000 yards for the season while racking up 11 touchdowns this season. UNT knows these guys and stopping these three athletes will be key.



Prediction

ESPN has the Roadrunners with a 74.3% chance of winning the conference title and moving on to a mid-level bowl in December. I’m taking UNT for the upset!



Final Score

Mean Green – 30

Roadrunners – 28