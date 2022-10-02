Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

Monday – October 3 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA



Records Before the Game

Las Angeles Rams (2-1, 1-0 Away)

San Francisco 49ers (1-2, 1-0 Home)



I find it funny that you can write off a winning quarterback to give the future quarterback a chance to take the reins. Flash forward to the beginning of the year, the quarterback you didn’t want anymore is now the guy that’s saving your franchise. You’ll never know how much you need a person until they come and save the day! Jimmy Garoppolo should be paid a king’s ransom by the 49ers!



Monday Night is Alright!

Picture this… “It’s Monday Night Football and the 49ers beat the Rams by three touchdowns!” Well, anyone can wish upon a star. This game will be closer than anyone thinks.



Los Angeles Rams

The Rams lost their first game at home to the Buffalo Bills. Not only did they lose, but that also got manhandled in the process. The Rams are on a two-game winning streak beating Atlanta and Arizona in the past two weeks. This week quarterback Matthew Stafford will need to establish the run so the passing game can open up. Keep an eye on wide out Cooper Kupp. He will be the x-factor the offense.



San Francisco 49ers

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo can gain some much needed footing at home against the Rams. If he can pull off a much needed win this week, he can gain some traction in divisional play. The 49ers defense will be the key for a win. Stopping that Rams offense is not an easy task. The x-factor for the 49ers will be the offensive line and protecting Jimmy G will be key for a win.



Prediction

ESPN is giving the Rams a 60.5% chance of winning on the road. The over/under is 42.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking the Rams by 7! The Ram’s defense is just way too tough for the 49ers.



Final Score

Rams – 27

49ers – 20