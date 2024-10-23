Dallas Mavericks: Ready for the New Season!

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Reflection on Last Season

The Dallas Mavericks went all the way to the NBA Finals last season. Dallas had chance upon chance upon chance to win the title, but the Celtics were way too solid at all five positions. The Mavericks also struggled to hold on to their leads in a few of the games. The Celtics won it all in 5 games. Dallas has some key editions this season. Point guards Spencer Dinwiddie is back along with guard Dante Exum, guard Jayden Hardy and free agent Klay Thompson from Golden State. I believe that this season will be the season that PG Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy in Dallas. Dallas is favored to get back to the finals while the Celtics are the favorites in the Eastern Conference. This will be one of the most anticipated basketball seasons for the Dallas Mavericks in a while and it starts Thursday this week against the San Antonio Spurs.



Thoughts on This Season

There should be no reason why the Mavericks shouldn’t win the NBA championship this year. Last season the only things I questioned were the rotation and playing time aspects of the team. The toughness was there but only when certain players were in the line up. Luka will still need to play some type of defense in order to help the team. Kyrie will need the ball in his hands to make plays down the stretch. Returning veteran Spencer Dinwiddie can create his own shot and play solid defense on the wing. Dallas will need to have some type of physical play in the paint in order to get back to the finals and win.



San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks

Thursday – October 24 – 6:30 p.m. – TV: TNT

This is a nationally televised game to start the season. Right now, the Mavericks have 2 players listed as GTD (Game Time Decision) PF Maxi Kleber and SF Kessler Edwards. Look for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to come out smoking in this one. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 78.9% chance to win their season opener at home. Players to watch: Spurs: PG Chris Paul and C Victor Wembanyama.

Final Score: Spurs 89 – Mavericks 109



Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns

Saturday – October 26 – 9:00 p.m. – TV: TBA

Dallas is favored to win this one on the road. Small forward Kevin Durant is healthy coming off a gold medal performance for team USA in the Olympics. The Suns are a stacked team with Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Mason Plumlee. Dallas will need to keep the ball in Kyrie’s hands and allow him to be the playmaker. This game will be huge game starting the season off on the road. I’m taking Dallas by 10!

Final Score: Mavericks 116 – Suns 106