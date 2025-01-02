Van Lith, Prince lead #11 TCU to 63-50 win over Colorado

Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|COLORADO
|12
|9
|17
|12
|50
|TCU
|11
|16
|23
|13
|63
Team Stats
|FG
|18-51
|21-52
|Field Goal %
|35.3
|40.4
|3PT
|4-14
|7-22
|Three Point %
|28.6
|31.8
|FT
|10-12
|14-20
|Free Throw %
|83.3
|70.0
|Rebounds
|33
|32
|Offensive Rebounds
|9
|9
|Defensive Rebounds
|24
|23
|Assists
|14
|11
|Steals
|9
|8
|Blocks
|1
|7
|Total Turnovers
|17
|13
|Points Off Turnovers
|6
|16
|Fast Break Points
|13
|5
|Points in Paint
|28
|16
|Fouls
|20
|14
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|5
|14
Team Notes
- The Horned Frogs picked up their first-ever win over Colorado.
- TCU won on New Year’s Day for the first time in 22 seasons. The Frogs last earned a victory on the first day of the calendar year on Jan. 1, 2002, in an 82-68 home triumph over Montana State.
- TCU improved its all-time record on New Year’s Day to 3-4.
- The Horned Frogs won their 14th consecutive home game, putting them one victory shy of matching the 2003-04 TCU squad’s run of 15 straight wins in Fort Worth for the longest home winning streak in program history.
- TCU trailed 12-11 following the first quarter. The Horned Frogs are 3-1 this season when their opponent leads after the opening 10 minutes.
- TCU has now kept 13 of 14 teams under their season scoring average.
- The Horned Frogs have held 12 of 15 teams at-or-below a 35 percent clip from the field this season.
- The Horned Frogs won their 49th straight game when limiting their opponent to 50-or-fewer points.
- TCU’s 63 points scored were its second-fewest in a home victory under second year head coach Mark Campbell.
- TCU improved to 27-4 inside Schollmaier Arena in the Campbell era.