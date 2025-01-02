News Ticker

Van Lith, Prince lead #11 TCU to 63-50 win over Colorado

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
 
  1 2 3 4 T
COLORADO 12 9 17 12 50
TCU 11 16 23 13 63

Team Stats

 
FG 18-51 21-52
Field Goal % 35.3 40.4
3PT 4-14 7-22
Three Point % 28.6 31.8
FT 10-12 14-20
Free Throw % 83.3 70.0
Rebounds 33 32
Offensive Rebounds 9 9
Defensive Rebounds 24 23
Assists 14 11
Steals 9 8
Blocks 1 7
Total Turnovers 17 13
Points Off Turnovers 6 16
Fast Break Points 13 5
Points in Paint 28 16
Fouls 20 14
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 5 14

Team Notes

  • The Horned Frogs picked up their first-ever win over Colorado.
  • TCU won on New Year’s Day for the first time in 22 seasons. The Frogs last earned a victory on the first day of the calendar year on Jan. 1, 2002, in an 82-68 home triumph over Montana State.
  • TCU improved its all-time record on New Year’s Day to 3-4. 
  • The Horned Frogs won their 14th consecutive home game, putting them one victory shy of matching the 2003-04 TCU squad’s run of 15 straight wins in Fort Worth for the longest home winning streak in program history.
  • TCU trailed 12-11 following the first quarter. The Horned Frogs are 3-1 this season when their opponent leads after the opening 10 minutes.
  • TCU has now kept 13 of 14 teams under their season scoring average.
  • The Horned Frogs have held 12 of 15 teams at-or-below a 35 percent clip from the field this season.
  • The Horned Frogs won their 49th straight game when limiting their opponent to 50-or-fewer points. 
  • TCU’s 63 points scored were its second-fewest in a home victory under second year head coach Mark Campbell.
  • TCU improved to 27-4 inside Schollmaier Arena in the Campbell era.

