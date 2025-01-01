News Ticker

Stars end 2024 with a win, 4-2 over Sabres

January 1, 2025 Dallas Stars, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey, Sports

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
 
  1 2 3 T
BUF 0 1 1 2
DAL 0 1 3 4

Scoring Summary

1st Period
No Goals Scored
 
 
2nd Period BUF DAL
9:49 Roope Hintz (16)

Assists: Jason Robertson (18), Thomas Harley (12)
 0 1
10:20 Jason Zucker (11)

Assists: Tage Thompson (12), Bowen Byram (17)
 1 1
 
 
3rd Period BUF DAL
2:35 Jason Robertson (9)

Unassisted
 1 2
4:57 Beck Malenstyn (4)

Assists: Sam Lafferty (2), Ryan McLeod (12)
 2 2
11:32 Wyatt Johnston (9)

Assists: Thomas Harley (13)
 2 3
18:23 Esa Lindell (3) (Empty Net)

Assists: Jason Robertson (19), Casey DeSmith (1)
 2 4

Penalties

1st Period
17:12
Connor Clifton Cross-checking against Justin Hryckowian
 
 
2nd Period
No Penalties This Period
 
 
3rd Period
No Penalties This Period

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly