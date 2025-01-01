Stars end 2024 with a win, 4-2 over Sabres

Final
|1
|2
|3
|T
|BUF
|0
|1
|1
|2
|DAL
|0
|1
|3
|4
Scoring Summary
|1st Period
|
No Goals Scored
|2nd Period
|BUF
|DAL
|9:49
|Roope Hintz (16)
Assists: Jason Robertson (18), Thomas Harley (12)
|0
|1
|10:20
|Jason Zucker (11)
Assists: Tage Thompson (12), Bowen Byram (17)
|1
|1
|3rd Period
|BUF
|DAL
|2:35
|Jason Robertson (9)
Unassisted
|1
|2
|4:57
|Beck Malenstyn (4)
Assists: Sam Lafferty (2), Ryan McLeod (12)
|2
|2
|11:32
|Wyatt Johnston (9)
Assists: Thomas Harley (13)
|2
|3
|18:23
|Esa Lindell (3) (Empty Net)
Assists: Jason Robertson (19), Casey DeSmith (1)
|2
|4
Penalties
|1st Period
|17:12
|
Connor Clifton Cross-checking against Justin Hryckowian
|2nd Period
|
No Penalties This Period
|3rd Period
|
No Penalties This Period