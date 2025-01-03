Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Dallas is Done for the Season

The Dallas Cowboys are limping into the last game of the season hosting the Commanders at home at AT&T Stadium. Dallas has 9 key starters on the IR and out for the year. Dallas will need to put up a fight and defend our yard. I would truly like to see Trey Lance play this final game of the season because Cooper Rush has the years of experience but lacks the inner dog, we need as the Cowboys starter. Let’s see what Lance brings to the table in a complete game, even if it’s the season finale and no one cares. Keep an eye on the defensive front in this game, a lot of these guys will not return next year! It’s actually hard watching mediocre teams beat Dallas at home, but this week won’t be any different.



Injury Report

Both teams have players listed as questionable or on the IR. The Commanders has 5 players listed as questionable with a possible return date of January 5: G Andrew Wylie, S Tyler Owens, LB Jordan Magee, CB Marshon Lattimore and WR Dyami Brown. Dallas has 4 players listed as questionable with 1 player on the IR-R. Dallas: CB Kemon Hall, S Donovan Wilson, G TJ Bass and TE Princeton Fant while CB Amani Oruwariye on the IR.



Game Info

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – January 1 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Washington Commanders (11-5, 4-3 Away)

The Commanders are on a 3-game winning streak with victories over the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles. The Commanders are playing some solid ball while following the lead of their rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. He has 3530 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. The Commanders have the talent to go deep into the playoffs this season because of their defense. Players to watch: WR Terry McLain, LB Bobby Wagner, CB Mike Sainristil and RB Brian Robinson Jr.



Dallas Cowboys (7-9, 2-6 Home)

The Cowboys are basically treading water right now. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush just doesn’t have it to lead a team. Over the past 5 games, Rush has 12 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Wide out CeeDee Lamb has been shut down for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. Even though his second stint wasn’t awesome with the team, RB Ezekiel Elliott was released earlier in the week so that he can have a chance to join a playoff contender. The Cowboys have struggled this season and I’m so freaking happy that this is the last game of the season. Players to watch: RB Rico Dowdle, WR Kavonte Turpin, LB Eddie Kendricks and PK Brandon Aubrey.



Prediction

ESPN has the Commanders with a 65.9% chance of winning their final game of the season. They are already in the playoffs and a win gets them better seeding for the playoffs. Dallas is gearing up for the off season. I’m sure they have plans of making the team better heading into next season. I’m taking Washington by 10+



Final Score

Commanders – 31

Cowboys – 18