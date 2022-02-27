TCU upsets #9 Texas Tech 69-66

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Mike Miles scored 26 points to lead the TCU men’s basketball team to a 69-66 win over No. 9 Texas Tech Saturday at Schollmaier Arena.



Miles was 10-of-15 from the field and his 26 points were the most he’s ever scored in a Big 12 Conference game. The victory helped the Horned Frogs (18-9, 7-8) boost its postseason resume that includes three top 25 wins and five quadrant one wins.



The capacity crowd of 7,026 was treated to a game with 12 lead changes, seven of which came in the final four minutes. With Texas Tech (22-7, 11-5) leading by six with 5:28 to play, TCU scored seven unanswered points and took the lead off a 3-pointer by Francisco Farabello . It was the first second half lead for the Frogs, 61-60, with 3:47 to play. That began a string of seven-straight possessions of lead changes.



With Tech leading 66-65 with 1:40 to play, Miles found Xavier Cork for the dunk to regain the lead, 67-66, with 1:11 left. On the next possession, TCU’s defense forced a shot-clock violation, one of 20 turnovers by Tech, which tied for the most by a TCU opponent all season.



After a free throw by Miles, TCU’s defense held again, as Miles stole the ball from Bryson Williams, one of five for the sophomore from Highland Hills, Texas. After a free throw by former Red Raider, Micah Peavy , Tech misfired on two shots and Peavy came down with the rebound and was fouled, which all but sealed it with 0.8 seconds to play.



Joining Miles in double-figures were Emanuel Miller with 11 and Damion Baugh with 10.

Courtesy TCU Basketball

Texas Tech 66 Texas Tech 66 ## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS 11 Williams,Bryson * 33 8-9 1-2 4-4 0-3 3 0 2 3 0 0 21 25 Arms,Adonis * 33 5-8 1-3 4-4 1-4 5 2 4 2 1 0 15 02 Warren,Davion * 23 5-8 2-4 0-0 0-4 4 3 2 4 1 3 12 01 Shannon, Jr.,Terrence * 24 2-6 1-3 1-1 1-1 2 3 3 3 0 0 6 00 Obanor,Kevin * 26 1-5 0-3 2-2 0-2 2 2 1 1 0 0 4 15 McCullar,Kevin 21 2-5 0-0 0-0 0-2 2 2 2 1 0 3 4 14 Santos-Silva,Marcus 13 1-1 0-0 0-0 0-2 2 1 2 2 0 1 2 21 Allen,KJ 9 1-1 0-0 0-0 0-3 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 03 Nadolny,Clarence 9 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 Wilson,Mylik 9 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-0 1 2 1 2 0 1 0 TM TEAM 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 Totals – 200 25-43 5-15 11-11 3-22 25 16 17 20 2 8 66 Team Summary FG 3PT FT First Half 17-27 4-7 3-3 62.96 % 57.14 % 100.00 % Second Half 8-16 1-8 8-8 50.00 % 12.50 % 100.00 % Total 25-43 5-15 11-11 58.1 % 33.3 % 100.0 % Technical Fouls: none Second Chance Points: 4 Scores Tied: 4 time(s) Points in the Paint: 40 Fast Break Points: 12 Lead Changed: 12 time(s) Points off Turnovers: 14 Bench Points: 8