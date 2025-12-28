UTSA rolls past FIU 57-20 in First Responder Bowl

|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
FIU
|14
|0
|6
|0
|20
|
UTSA
|14
|17
|9
|17
|57
|
Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|25
|3rd down efficiency
|6-18
|4-12
|4th down efficiency
|1-10
|2-2
|Total Yards
|255
|481
|Passing
|176
|295
|Comp/Att
|21/49
|18/31
|Yards per pass
|3.6
|9.5
|Interceptions thrown
|2
|0
|Rushing
|79
|186
|Rushing Attempts
|29
|40
|Yards per rush
|2.7
|4.7
|Penalties
|4-31
|11-133
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles lost
|0
|0
|Interceptions thrown
|2
|0
|Possession
|28:54
|31:06
Scoring Summary
|Quarter
|Time
|Scoring Summary
|FIU
|UTSA
|1st Quarter
|1
|12:17
|FIU – (12:26) No Huddle-Shotgun Pesansky,Joe pass complete short right to McNeal,Kyle caught at UTSA05, for 19 yards to the UTSA00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 12:17, 1ST DOWN. The previous play is under automatic review – “Runner broke the plane”. PLAY STANDS.
|6
|0
|1
|–
|FIU – Grant,Noah kick attempt good (H: Wilhoit,Trey, LS: Wood,Justin).
|7
|0
|1
|09:26
|UTSA – (09:44) Hogan,Caile punt 55 yards to the FIU03 Anderson,Maguire return 97 yards to the UTSA00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 09:26.
|13
|0
|1
|–
|FIU – Grant,Noah kick attempt good (H: Wilhoit,Trey, LS: Wood,Justin).
|14
|0
|1
|06:36
|UTSA – (06:37) Henderson III,Will rush middle for 2 yards gain to the FIU00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 06:36, 1ST DOWN.
|14
|6
|1
|–
|UTSA – Petro,Michael kick attempt good (H: Hogan,Caile, LS: Hatfield,Isaac).
|14
|7
|1
|04:15
|UTSA – (04:19) No Huddle-Shotgun McCown,Owen pass complete short middle to Henderson III,Will caught at FIU43, for 40 yards to the FIU00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 04:15, 1ST DOWN.
|14
|13
|1
|–
|UTSA – Petro,Michael kick attempt good (H: Hogan,Caile, LS: Hatfield,Isaac).
|14
|14
|2nd Quarter
|2
|14:55
|UTSA – (14:55) Petro,Michael field goal attempt from 37 yards GOOD (H: Hogan,Caile, LS: Hatfield,Isaac), clock 14:55.
|14
|17
|2
|09:42
|UTSA – (09:46) No Huddle-Shotgun McCown,Owen pass complete deep right to McCuin,Devin caught at FIU00, for 23 yards to the FIU00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 09:42, 1ST DOWN.
|14
|23
|2
|–
|UTSA – Petro,Michael kick attempt good (H: Hogan,Caile, LS: Hatfield,Isaac).
|14
|24
|2
|01:17
|UTSA – (01:20) No Huddle-Shotgun Peterson,A’Marion rush middle for 10 yards gain to the FIU00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 01:17, 1ST DOWN.
|14
|30
|2
|–
|UTSA – Petro,Michael kick attempt good (H: Hogan,Caile, LS: Hatfield,Isaac).
|14
|31
|3rd Quarter
|3
|08:25
|UTSA – (08:30) No Huddle-Shotgun Henderson III,Will rush middle for 5 yards gain to the FIU00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 08:25.
|14
|37
|3
|–
|UTSA – Petro,Michael kick attempt good (H: Hogan,Caile, LS: Hatfield,Isaac).
|14
|38
|3
|04:13
|FIU – (04:17) No Huddle-Shotgun Pesansky,Joe pass complete short left to Payne,Dallas caught at UTSA06, for 22 yards to the UTSA00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 04:13, 1ST DOWN.
|20
|38
|3
|–
|FIU – Chapman,Ahamad pass attempt Successful.
|20
|40
|4th Quarter
|4
|14:20
|UTSA – (14:26) No Huddle-Shotgun McCown,Owen pass complete short middle to Overmyer,Patrick caught at FIU18, for 34 yards to the FIU00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 14:20, 1ST DOWN.
|20
|46
|4
|–
|UTSA – Petro,Michael kick attempt good (H: Hogan,Caile, LS: Hatfield,Isaac).
|20
|47
|4
|06:02
|UTSA – (06:03) Petro,Michael field goal attempt from 36 yards GOOD (H: Hogan,Caile, LS: Hatfield,Isaac), clock 06:02.
|20
|50
|4
|01:55
|UTSA – (01:57) Shotgun Donnell,Bryson rush left for 12 yards gain to the FIU00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 01:55, 1ST DOWN.
|20
|56
|4
|–
|UTSA – Murphy,Jaffer kick attempt good (H: Chambers,Breck, LS: Stephens III,Jon).
|20
|57