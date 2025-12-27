News Ticker

Ohio holds off UNLV 17-10 in the Scooters Coffee Bowl in Frisco

December 27, 2025 Featured, Football, Galleries, NCAA Football

Photos by Mike Kolch

Final 1 2 3 4 T
UNLV
 0 0 3 7 10
OHIO
 0 6 8 3 17
 

Team Stats
1st Downs 18 19
3rd down efficiency 4-11 4-11
4th down efficiency 1-2 1-1
Total Yards 281 350
Passing 184 143
Comp/Att 19/30 11/15
Yards per pass 6.1 9.5
Interceptions thrown 1 1
Rushing 97 207
Rushing Attempts 29 43
Yards per rush 3.3 4.8
Penalties 5-40 5-50
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles lost 1 2
Interceptions thrown 1 1
Possession 28:00 32:00

Scoring Summary

2nd Quarter
OHU
10:02 – OHU – Navarro,Parker 5 yd run ( ), 10 plays, 84 yards, TOP 05:57
 0 6
3rd Quarter
OHU
11:04 – OHU – Bangura,Sieh 23 yd run (Hendricks,Chase pass), 9 plays, 75 yards, TOP 03:56
 0 14
NLV
07:33 – NLV – Villela,Ramon 50 yd field goal 4 plays, -2 yards, TOP 00:57
 3 14
4th Quarter
OHU
10:49 – OHU – Dellenbach,David 45 yd field goal 14 plays, 61 yards, TOP 07:47
 3 17
NLV
04:45 – NLV – Colandrea,Anthony 2 yd run (Villela,Ramon kick), 12 plays, 79 yards, TOP 05:57
 10 17

