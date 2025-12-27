Ohio holds off UNLV 17-10 in the Scooters Coffee Bowl in Frisco

|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
UNLV
|0
|0
|3
|7
|10
|
OHIO
|0
|6
|8
|3
|17
|
Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|19
|3rd down efficiency
|4-11
|4-11
|4th down efficiency
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Yards
|281
|350
|Passing
|184
|143
|Comp/Att
|19/30
|11/15
|Yards per pass
|6.1
|9.5
|Interceptions thrown
|1
|1
|Rushing
|97
|207
|Rushing Attempts
|29
|43
|Yards per rush
|3.3
|4.8
|Penalties
|5-40
|5-50
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles lost
|1
|2
|Interceptions thrown
|1
|1
|Possession
|28:00
|32:00
Scoring Summary
|2nd Quarter
|
10:02 – OHU – Navarro,Parker 5 yd run ( ), 10 plays, 84 yards, TOP 05:57
|0
|6
|3rd Quarter
|
11:04 – OHU – Bangura,Sieh 23 yd run (Hendricks,Chase pass), 9 plays, 75 yards, TOP 03:56
|0
|14
|
07:33 – NLV – Villela,Ramon 50 yd field goal 4 plays, -2 yards, TOP 00:57
|3
|14
|4th Quarter
|
10:49 – OHU – Dellenbach,David 45 yd field goal 14 plays, 61 yards, TOP 07:47
|3
|17
|
04:45 – NLV – Colandrea,Anthony 2 yd run (Villela,Ramon kick), 12 plays, 79 yards, TOP 05:57
|10
|17