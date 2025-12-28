News Ticker

Blackhawks duel Stars to a shootout win 4-3

December 28, 2025 Dallas Stars, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final/SO 1 2 3 SO T
CHI
 1 1 1 1 4
DAL
 1 1 1 0 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period CHI DAL
3:20 Tyler Bertuzzi (17)

Assists: Alex Vlasic (5), Landon Slaggert (1)
 1 0
11:31 Nils Lundkvist (2)

Assists: Mikko Rantanen (38), Wyatt Johnston (23)
 1 1
 
 
2nd Period CHI DAL
10:37 Jason Dickinson (4)

Assists: Artyom Levshunov (16)
 2 1
11:32 Justin Hryckowian (6)

Assists: Wyatt Johnston (24), Mikko Rantanen (39)
 2 2
 
 
3rd Period CHI DAL
11:18 Mikko Rantanen (15)

Assists: Wyatt Johnston (25), Sam Steel (7)
 2 3
12:25 Tyler Bertuzzi (18)

Assists: Connor Murphy (4), Alex Vlasic (6)
 3 3
 
 
OT Summary
No Goals Scored
 
 
Shootout Summary CHI DAL
Jason Robertson Snap Shot High and Wide Right 0 0
Teuvo Teravainen Wrist Shot saved by Jake Oettinger 0 0
Mikko Rantanen failed shot attempt on Arvid Soderblom 0 0
Ryan Donato Goal Backhand 1 0
Matt Duchene Goal Snap Shot 1 1
Andre Burakovsky Snap Shot saved by Jake Oettinger 1 1
Wyatt Johnston Backhand saved by Arvid Soderblom 1 1
Nick Lardis Goal Wrist Shot 2 1

Penalties

1st Period
8:20
Oliver Moore Tripping against Matt Duchene
 
 
2nd Period
5:26
Connor Murphy Holding against Matt Duchene
17:56
Kyle Capobianco Roughing against Colton Dach
19:19
Arvid Soderblom Tripping against Sam Steel served by Ryan Donato
 
 
3rd Period
5:23
Wyatt Kaiser Tripping against Jamie Benn
8:11
Jamie Benn High-sticking against Wyatt Kaiser
 
 
OT Summary
No Penalties This Period

