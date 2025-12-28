Blackhawks duel Stars to a shootout win 4-3

|Final/SO
CHI
DAL
Scoring Summary
|1st Period
|CHI
|DAL
|3:20
|Tyler Bertuzzi (17)
Assists: Alex Vlasic (5), Landon Slaggert (1)
|1
|0
|11:31
|Nils Lundkvist (2)
Assists: Mikko Rantanen (38), Wyatt Johnston (23)
|1
|1
|2nd Period
|CHI
|DAL
|10:37
|Jason Dickinson (4)
Assists: Artyom Levshunov (16)
|2
|1
|11:32
|Justin Hryckowian (6)
Assists: Wyatt Johnston (24), Mikko Rantanen (39)
|2
|2
|3rd Period
|CHI
|DAL
|11:18
|Mikko Rantanen (15)
Assists: Wyatt Johnston (25), Sam Steel (7)
|2
|3
|12:25
|Tyler Bertuzzi (18)
Assists: Connor Murphy (4), Alex Vlasic (6)
|3
|3
|OT Summary
No Goals Scored
|Shootout Summary
|CHI
|DAL
|Jason Robertson Snap Shot High and Wide Right
|0
|0
|Teuvo Teravainen Wrist Shot saved by Jake Oettinger
|0
|0
|Mikko Rantanen failed shot attempt on Arvid Soderblom
|0
|0
|Ryan Donato Goal Backhand
|1
|0
|Matt Duchene Goal Snap Shot
|1
|1
|Andre Burakovsky Snap Shot saved by Jake Oettinger
|1
|1
|Wyatt Johnston Backhand saved by Arvid Soderblom
|1
|1
|Nick Lardis Goal Wrist Shot
|2
|1
Penalties
|1st Period
|8:20
Oliver Moore Tripping against Matt Duchene
|2nd Period
|5:26
Connor Murphy Holding against Matt Duchene
|17:56
Kyle Capobianco Roughing against Colton Dach
|19:19
Arvid Soderblom Tripping against Sam Steel served by Ryan Donato
|3rd Period
|5:23
Wyatt Kaiser Tripping against Jamie Benn
|8:11
Jamie Benn High-sticking against Wyatt Kaiser
|OT Summary
No Penalties This Period