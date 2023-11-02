By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

UTSA Road Runners vs North Texas Mean Green Preview

Saturday – November 4 – 2:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

DATCU Stadium – Denton, TX



Records Before the Game

UTSA Road Runners (5-3, 4-0 American)

UNT Mean Green (3-5, 1-3 American)



Sometimes you have to face the hard truth. North Texas needs to start the rebuilding process and recruit some more studs for their defense. They are only a few players away but as of now watching them will leave you scratching your head. They have the talent but can’t get over the hump. Let’s take a look at this AAC match up in Denton.



Why you should watch this game

My daughters attend North Texas and every home game they are there cheering for their friends that play for the school. My son also played in the early 2000’s and it’s a family thing going in the Wright house. You have your reasons, I have mine.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You need to take down your Halloween decoration with Thanksgiving right around the corner!



UTSA Road Runners

The Road Runners could easily win the conference and move right into a top tier bowl game this season. At the time of this article, the team is 4-0 conference and with another win they’ll become bowl eligible. Quarterback Frank Harris has 1588 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He will be the x-factor for the Road Runners this week. Keep an eye on these players: running back Kevorian Barnes and wide out Joshua Cephus. Do you think they have the talent to play in the NFL? Let me know your thoughts!



North Texas Mean Green

Quarterback Chandler Rogers has nice numbers this season under center for the Mean Green. He has 2173 passing yards with 19 touchdowns and 1 interception. You would think, “Why are they losing?” Here’s the thing, the defense will start giving up huge plays in the 3rd and 4th quarters of every game! The defense gives up 218.9 passing yards and 256.6 yards on the ground. The offense averages 485.3 yards on their side of the ball. If you can’t stop opposing offenses, then you will lose close games as well. The defense will be the x-factor for the Mean Green at home this weekend.



Prediction

ESPN has the Road Runners with a 73.7% chance of winning on the road this weekend. I can’t blame them because the Mean Green defense has struggled all year long. I’m taking UTSA by 9 in this one.



Final Score

Road Runners – 35

Mean Green – 26