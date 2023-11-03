Queen @ AAC 11.2.23

Last Night, Queen graced the stage in Dallas, Texas, for the first night of two of their highly-anticipated Rhapsody Tour, and what an unforgettable night it was. As the lights went out over the massive crowd at the American Airlines Center, the atmosphere was charged with electricity and anticipation. Freddie Mercury’s larger-than-life persona may be irreplaceable, but his spirit and legacy lived on as the remaining members of Queen, Brian May and Roger Taylor, took the stage, joined by the incredible Adam Lambert.

From the moment the first chords of “Radio Ga Ga” echoed through the arena, it was clear that the band was here to deliver a show for the ages. Adam Lambert, with his powerhouse vocals and charismatic stage presence, effortlessly channeled the spirit of Freddie Mercury. His rendition of “Somebody to Love” was nothing short of breathtaking, as he hit every note with precision and soul, capturing the essence of the original performance.

Brian May, the virtuoso guitarist, showed that his skills were as sharp as ever. His iconic solo in “Killer Queen” had the audience on their feet, But the big surprise of the night was yet to come!

Roger Taylor brought the thunderous beats and a compelling vocal performance with “I’m in Love with My Car,” and later, the crowd was treated to his powerful drum solo, proving he’s still a force to be reckoned with behind the kit.

The stage production for the Rhapsody Tour was a visual spectacle. Elaborate lighting, pyrotechnics, and a massive video wall brought the music to life and transported the audience into the Queen universe. “Bicycle” was a standout moment, as Lambert mounted a giant chrome motorcycle at the end of the ego ramp that jetted out into the middle of the arena.

The setlist for the night was a perfect blend of Queen’s greatest hits, deep cuts, and some surprises, keeping the energy high from start to finish. Classics like “Another One Bites the Dust,” “We Will Rock You,” and “We Are the Champions” had the entire arena rocking out, while more poignant moments like “Who Wants to Live Forever” and “The Show Must Go On” showcased the emotional depth of Queen’s catalog.

In case you live under a rock, or just didn’t know, the night before The Texas Rangers became World Champions as the closed out the 2023 World Series by defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4 games to 1. Well as the night drew to a close with the anthemic “We Are the Champions,” Brian May donned a Texas Rangers Jersey which whipped the crowd into a frenzy! The entire arena was singing along, rocking back and forth, and loving every minute of this epic unforgettable moment.

https://x.com/CashSports/status/1720283074204745830?s=20

Video by Cash Sirios

The Rhapsody Tour is a testament to the enduring power of Queen’s music and the remarkable talents of Brian May, Roger Taylor, and Adam Lambert. While nothing can replace Freddie Mercury, Queen’s performance in Dallas on November 2, 2023, was a true celebration of his legacy and the band’s timeless music. Long live the champions of rock!