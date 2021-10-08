Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks

Thursday – October 7 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: FOX/NFL NET

Lumen Field, Seattle – WA



Records Before the Game

Los Angeles Rams (3-1, 1-0 Away)

Seattle Seahawks (2-2, 0-1 Home)



These two teams are led by dynamic quarterbacks. The Seahawks are looking to move into a tie in the division with a win at home. The Rams can tighten the reigns in the conference with a win on the road. I can’t wait to sit and watch these guys get after it. I’ll give you my final prediction and score at the end of this article.



Who’s better?

In order to pick who’s the better quarterback we as fans look at their stats and make our decision. If you take these two quarterbacks and switch teams, who would you pick then? It’s the system that they play in. I would take Russell Wilson, but Matthew Stafford has finally got the weapons he needs as well as a decent offensive line.



Los Angeles Rams

Say whatever you like about the Rams, the offense is dynamic with all of the weapons at Matthew Stafford’s disposal. The defense is the key for this team. They have one of the most disruptive players on the defensive line with Aaron Donald. He’s a game changer that leads a defense that is stingy, physical and brash. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey is considered the best cornerback in the NFL. The Rams defense is giving up 24.8 points per game (at the time of this article). They are right behind the Jaguars in run defense with 93 yards to their opposition. Look for the defense to make some noise during this one.



Seattle Seahawks

Quarterback Russell Wilson is in the MVP talks again. His team is currently at 2-2 and football critics love throwing names out about who’s in the lead for MVP. Let’s get down to business… Seattle has a pretty good offense. They average 25.8 points per game, but the defense is giving up 25 points per game to the opposition. Seattle has to play all four quarters to win. The Seahawks running game has to be established first! Running back Chris Carson has to get at least 16 touches this week. The running game will eat up the clock and allow Russell Wilson to get into a rhythm.



Prediction

ESPN has this game in a deadlock for both teams at 48.9%. This game is a toss up between the two teams. I’m taking Seattle by 3! It could go either way.



Final Score

Seahawks – 30

Rams – 27