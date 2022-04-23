USFL Game of the Week: Birmingham Stallions vs Houston Gamblers

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Birmingham Stallions vs Houston Gamblers

Date: Saturday – April 23 – 6:00 p.m.

Television: FS1

Protective Stadium – Birmingham, AL.



Records Before the Game

Birmingham Stallions (1-0)

Houston Gamblers (1-0)



The USFL has only played one game this season and it was been exciting. Television ratings are showing some promise for the new spring league and some of the sponsors are willing to shell out millions for the league. Last week the Birmingham Stallions defeated the New Jersey General 28-24 while the Houston Gamblers beat the Michigan Panthers 17-12. This game will catapult one of these teams into a lead in the South Division. Let’s take a look at this week’s USFL football match up in Birmingham.



Houston Gamblers

Quarterback Clayton Thorson played his college career at Northwestern. I’m surprised that he didn’t get a shot to play in the NFL. He has the talent, arm strength and moxie to start for at least seven NFL franchises right now. He leads the team in passing and rushing. Last week he had a passing touchdown and an interception while racking up 71 yards on the ground. Linebacker Reggie Northrup (former Florida State standout) scored a defensive touchdown. The defense will be the key for this one, expect them to show up for this game as well.



Birmingham Stallions

Birmingham has no problem with scoring points on offense. The Stallions displayed a running game that any offensive coordinator would love. Last week the Stallions used a dual/duel threat at quarterback using J’Mar Smith and Alex McGough. I’m not sure how long this will work, but it worked last week. The offensive line is the x-factor for the Stallions. They have talented runners behind them. Look for CJ Marble and Jordan Chunn to carry the ball from the start of the game to establish their dominance of clock management.



Prediction

Houston’s defense versus Birmingham’s offense. Look for this game to be explosive from start to finish. Remember the majority of these guys were drafted and/or played in the NFL. Don’t sleep on these teams. I’m taking the Gamblers by 7 in this one.



Final score

Gamblers – 24

Stallions – 17