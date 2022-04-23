NBA 1st Round Series to Watch

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The 2022 1st round of the NBA playoffs has started off rocky! Point spreads, over/unders and insider picks are bouncing all over the place like a tight game going into a second overtime. What?! The teams and series that you picked to be easy wins are just smoke and mirrors. All of the teams that sat in the top four slots are basically in trouble. Both conferences have teams that are struggling through the first three games of every series. Allow me to show you what’s going on and what I think will be the outcome of game in both conferences.



Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz – Mavericks lead series 2-1

The Dallas Mavericks All-Star Point Guard Luka Doncic has been out and has missed the first three games in this playoff series. No need to worry, Dallas is up 2-1 against the Jazz. The key for the Mavericks has been PG Jalen Bronson. His play on both ends of the floor has been spectacular. SG Spencer Dinwiddie has helped carry the scoring load. Look for the Mavericks to close the series 4-1.



Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves – Grizzlies lead series 2-1

Memphis has been one of this year’s surprise teams. PG Ja Morant is electric. He is lightning in a bottle. He has averaged 27.4 points per game and leads the team in assists. Memphis is a young team that has hustle players on the floor and bench. Minnesota is a good team that can’t match Memphis’ energy in the 4th quarter. I’m taking Memphis 4-1 to win the series.



Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets – Celtics lead the series 2-0

No one saw this coming. Brooklyn was favored to win this series but has failed to win a a game in Boston. Brooklyn has lost both games in the last seconds of both games. Game 3 will be in Brooklyn, and I just don’t see the Nets winning a game. They had the lead but just couldn’t finish the job. I’m taking the Celtics in a sweep! Celtics go 4-0 to wrap up the series.