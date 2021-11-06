UNT Mean Green vs USM Golden Eagles Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

UNT Mean Green vs USM Golden Eagles

Saturday – November 6 – 2:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

M.M. Roberts Stadiums – Hattiesburg, MS



Records Before the Game

UNT Mean Green (2-6, 1-3)

USM Golden Eagles (1-7, 0-4)



Both teams have struggled this season and are looking for some silver lining and hope and a way out of the division cellar. Overall UNT is 2-6 while USM 1-7, both teams play in the same division in the same conference and both occupy the bottom most spots in Conference USA West. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s conference match up for the Mean Green on the road.



UNT Mean Green

The Mean Green had high hopes for this season. Junior QB Austin Aune hasn’t lived up to expectations this year. He started the season off red hot, but three games into the season; he began to have trouble in the passing game. Running back DeAndre Torrey has been a bright spot running the ball. He has 896 yards rushing on 175 carries and 8 touchdowns. The problem for the last two years has been on the defensive side of the ball. The defense is giving up 33 points per game. Defense will be key on the road. The Golden Eagles offense is only averaging 13 points per game this year. This should be a easy win for UNT.



USM Golden Eagles

USM has endured some tough obstacles this year. The offense is only scoring 13 points per game while the defense is giving up 29 points to opposing teams. USM is under the command of field general QB Jake Lange. Lange is a freshman that has a big arm, really good in and out of the pocket and he can extend plays. One bright star for the Golden Eagles is 5’8, 185 lb. running back Frank Gore, Jr. He has 526 yards on the ground with 1 touchdown on 130 carries. He’s a freshman and has a huge upside. He will be the x factor for the Golden Eagles at home.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mean Green with a 53% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking UNT by 10! This should be a cake walk for UNT on the road.



Final Score

UNT – 27

USM – 17