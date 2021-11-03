Colonial’s Birdies Campaign Helps Drive $14 Million Year for Local Charities

Another multi-million-dollar Birdies for Charity campaign has driven total charity impact from the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge past the $14 million mark once again.

Leading up to the 2021 PGA TOUR event at Colonial Country Club, local non-profit groups worked to secure pledges from friends and businesses for the tournament’s annual “Birdies For Charity” campaign.

Then the pros did their part by making 1,230 birdies during the championship.

The combined effort resulted in more than $13.7 million being raised for local organizations just from the tournament’s Birdies For Charity campaign alone.

The dollars realized from this Birdies campaign are a major part of the larger final impact figure of $14.4 million generated for dozens of charities throughout this year from other tournament community service activities and initiatives.

On Tuesday, Colonial officials and the 33 Birdies charities gathered to celebrate the year’s success. “It is very gratifying to be able to work with and support so many great charities in the Tarrant County area,” declared Colonial Tournament Chairman Jim Whitten. “Many of these organizations have been with us for more than 10 years, but in the community much, much longer than that. We are proud to have a meaningful impact on their success in serving others.”

The 75-year-old championship has generated cash and services for more than 150 different organizations in the last two decades surpassing $150 million.

The breadth of donations focus on children and support a variety of programs, including camp scholarships for disabled, special needs or low-income children, residency programs/services for abused, neglected and at-risk children, cultural programs/field trips for under-served students, college scholarships, educational mentoring programs, medical diagnostic and treatment services for disabled and low-income children, after-school programs, support services for homeless families and more.

Military related charities are also a significant part of the tournament’s activities, including Military Warriors Support Foundation and their Homes4WoundedHeroes program. Colonial has helped donate 20 homes to injured veterans in recent years.

Of the PGA TOUR events staging Birdies For Charity campaigns, Colonial’s $13.7 million figure this year is one of the largest on TOUR. Since the program’s inception locally in 2005, the annual Birdies campaign has generated more than $120 million for participating charities.

As a bonus, the Birdies For Charity pledges were energized by a matching fund of $275,000.

Thirty-three local nonprofit organizations and their volunteers led the Birdies For Charity to success.

These groups are:

ACH Child and Family Services

Alliance for Children

Baylor Scott & White All Saints Health Foundation Boys & Girls Clubs of Tarrant County

Camp Fire USA First Texas Council

Cancer Care Services

CASA of Tarrant County

Cassata High School

Child Study Center

Communities in Schools of Tarrant County Community Storehouse

Cornerstone Assistance Network

The First Tee of Fort Worth

Fort Worth Museum of Science & History

Fort Worth Youth Orchestra

The Gatehouse

Gill Children’s Services Happy Hill Farm Academy HOPE Farm, Inc. Imagination Fort Worth Kids Who Care

Komen Greater Fort Worth

Lena Pope

Lighthouse for the Blind Presbyterian Night Shelter Recovery Resource Council

Ronald McDonald House SafeHaven of Tarrant County

Texas Health Resources Foundation Texas Wesleyan University

The WARM Place

A Wish With Wings

YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth