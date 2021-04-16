UFC on ABC: Vettori vs Holland Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC on ABC: Vettori vs. Holland will air on April 10, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Preliminary Card (ESPN/+)

IMPA “TSHILOBO” KASANGANAY (8-1-0) vs SASHA PALATNIKOV (6-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Kasanganay brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Palatnikov brings striking and grappling. Palatnikov looks to keep the fight standing in hopes of outstriking Kasanganay. Kasanganay will be able to strike with him. He will set up a takedown and bring Palatnikov to the ground. There he will maintain top control and use ground-and-pound to weaken Palatnikov. My prediction: Kasanganay wins via unanimous decision.

DA UN JUNG (13-2-1) vs WILLIAM “KNIGHTMARE” KNIGHT (9-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Jung brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Knight brings striking and grappling. Both are well-rounded; Knight is a far better striker. His striking will prove too powerful for Jung. Jung will try to defend and throw strikes, but he won’t be able to get by Knight. Knight will hold nothing back and attack Jung with full force. My prediction: Knight wins via knockout in Round 1.

LUIS SALDANA (14-6-0) vs JORDAN “THE NATIVE PSYCHO” GRIFFIN (18-8-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Saldana brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Griffin brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are similar in style; Saldana is more athletic. He will be faster than Griffin. Griffin will land a few good shots, but not as much as Saldana. Saldana will also maintain a better pace than Griffin. He will be able to conserve more of his energy while Griffin will grow tired as the fight progresses. My prediction: Saldana wins via unanimous decision.

HUNTER AZURE (9-1-0) vs JACK “TANK” SHORE (13-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Azure brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Shore brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Shore’s judo and jiu-jitsu combinations appear to be just what he will need to out grapple Azure. It looks tough for Azure, but Azure will use his wrestling to overpower Shore. Shore will try to match Azure’s wrestling, but Azure will prove too powerful for Shore. My prediction: Azure wins via unanimous decision.

YORGAN DE CASTRO (6-2-0) vs JARJIS “MAN MOUNTAIN” DANHO (5-1-1, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Castro brings kickboxing and grappling. Danho brings striking and grappling. De Both are heavy hitters; de Castro is more powerful. De Castro will use his kickboxing to weaken Danho faster. Danho will try for a takedown, but he won’t be able to get by de Castro’s striking power. De Castro will keep throwing strikes until Danho goes down. My prediction: de Castro wins via knockout in Round 1.

JOHN “THE BULL” MAKDESSI (17-7-0) vs IGNACIO “LA JAULA” BAHAMONDES (11-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Makdessi brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, Shotokan Karate, Taekwondo, and grappling. Bahamondes brings striking and grappling. Bahamondes will try to strike with Makdessi, but he won’t be able to keep up with him. Makdessi will throw heavy hands and cause major damage to Bahamondes. Bahamondes will try to defend, but won’t withstand Makdessi’s power and aggression. My prediction: Makdessi wins via TKO in Round 3.

NORMA “IMORTAL” DUMONT (5-1-0) vs ERIN “COLD BLOODED” BLANCHFIELD (6-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Dumont brings striking, Sanda, and jiu-jitsu. Blanchfield brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Dumont looks to be able to outstrike Blanchfield with ease in this fight. However, Blanchfield is a great striker herself and will be able to withstand most of Dumont’s attacks. She will in return throw even heavier attacks at Dumont in which will cause Dumont to back off. Dumont will try to find an opening, but Blanchfield will continue to throw heavy strikes. My prediction: Blanchfield wins via TKO in Round 2.

SCOTT “HOT SAUCE” HOLTZMAN (14-4-0) vs MATEUSZ “GAMER” GAMROT (17-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Holtzman brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Gamrot brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are great with jiu-jitsu; Gamrot also brings wrestling to the fight. His combinations of jiu-jitsu and wrestling will overpower Holtzman’s jiu-jitsu. Holtzman will try to place Gamrot in a submission hold, but Gamrot will escape all he tries on him. Gamrot will maintain control until he forces Holtzman to quit. My prediction: Gamrot wins via submission in Round 1.

JIM MILLER (32-15-0, 1 NC) vs JOSEPH SOLECKI (10-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Miller brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Solecki brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Miller is tough and can withstand a great amount of damage. However, he has gotten weaker and Solecki will take advantage of that. He will throw heavy hands at Miller while dodging most of Miller’s attacks. Miller will try to catch Solecki, but Solecki will be too fast for him. My prediction: Solecki wins via submission in Round 1.

Main Card (ABC/ESPN+)

MIKE “PLATINUM” PERRY (14-7-0) vs DANIEL “D-ROD” RODRIGUEZ (13-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Perry brings boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Rodriguez brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Perry’s boxing looks to be too much for Rodriguez to handle. However, Rodriguez can withstand heavy blows and will eat many of Perry’s attacks with ease. He will then throw his own and cause more damage to Perry. Perry will try to defend, but he will become weaker faster from Rodriguez’s attacks. My prediction: Rodriguez wins via knockout in Round 2.

#5 NINA “THE STRINA” ANSAROFF (10-6-0) vs #11 MACKENZIE DERN (10-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Ansaroff brings taekwondo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Dern brings Muay Thai, judo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Ansaroff is tough and always packs a punch, which looks to be trouble for Dern. Dern is a great grappler and will look to bring Ansaroff to the ground. Ansaroff will show great takedown defense, but it will give in as the fight progresses. Once Dern brings Ansaroff to the ground she will use both grappling and ground-and-pound to weaken her. Ansaroff will withstand much of Dern’s attacks, but she won’t be able to score much on Dern. My prediction: Dern wins via unanimous decision.

SAM “SMILE’N” ALVEY (33-14-1, 1 NC) vs JULIAN “THE CUBAN MISSILE CRISIS” MARQUEZ (8-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Alvey brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Marquez brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are just about identical with their techniques; Marquez can withstand more punishment. Alvey will begin to feel the burn early on in the fight against Marquez’s Muay Thai. Marquez will not give in and attack Alvey with force. My prediction: Marquez wins via knockout in Round 1.

KYLE DAUKAUS (9-1-0) vs ALIASKHAB “THE BLACK WOLF” KHIZRIEV (13-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Daukaus brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Khizriev brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both can grapple; Khizriev is a better striker. He will be faster and use more power in his strikes. Daukaus will not be as powerful with his strikes so he won’t cause much damage. Khizriev will continue his attack on Daukaus until Daukaus can no longer continue. My prediction: Khizriev wins via TKO in Round 2.

#11 SODIQ “SUPER” YUSUFF (11-1-0) vs #10 ARNOLD” ALMIGHTY” ALLEN (16-1-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the featherweight division. Yusuff brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Allen brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. wrestling. Stephens’ power and aggressive style look to be too much for Allen to handle. However, Allen can withstand much power where Stephens has lost much of his resistance. Allen will throw heavy strikes at Stephens while avoiding many that Stephens will throw at him. My prediction: Allen wins via TKO in Round 2.

#6 MARVIN “THE ITALIAN DREAMER” VETTORI (16-4-1) vs #10 KEVIN “TRAILBLAZER” HOLLAND (21-6-0)

This is a five-round main event in the middleweight division. Vettori brings kickboxing, Yoseikan Budo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Holland brings kickboxing, Kung Fu, and jiu-jitsu. Holland is tough and will be using his striking to put serious pressure on Vettori. Vettori will end up eating a few attacks from Holland, but he will be able to withstand them all. Holland will begin to grow tired and Vettori will begin to unleash his fury upon him. Vettori will use the full force and attack Holland giving him no time to recover from any blows. My prediction: Vettori wins via knockout in Round 2.