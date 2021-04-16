Limited Tickets Available for Charles Schwab Challenge

The 75th anniversary Charles Schwab Challenge has announced the release of a limited number of premium general admission tickets for the 2021 event at Colonial Country Club, May 24-30.

The $175 Premium Grounds Daily includes admission for one day of the tournament (Thurs-Sun) and for the first time the event will include unlimited food and beverage service at on-course refreshment stands.

Approximately 12 refreshment stands with full menus, including beer and wine, will be located throughout the grounds.

Only two thousand tickets per day at this price have been released for purchase online at charlesschwabchallenge.com.

When the first release is sold out, an additional limited quantity will be released at a new price of $250 each.

“Local health officials and the PGA TOUR have approved our operations and safety plan, and we are excited to be welcoming backspectators and to start selling public tickets in earnest,” explained Tournament Chairman Jim Whitten. “Because of safety requirements and limited attendance, things will feel different as we celebrate our historic 75th anniversary with fans on-site in an exciting, but more intimate setting.

“It will be a new and unique way to experience our great golf tournament, and our historic 75th anniversary,” Whitten continued. “The spectators will enjoy roaming an uncrowded course outside the ropes and watch the world’s best golfers up close like never before. We expect these tickets will sell out quickly.”

In addition to the Premium Grounds Daily ticket, VIP hospitality offerings for 2021 include a clubhouse Patio Club daily hospitality ticket at $575 and a 75th Anniversary Ticket on-course daily hospitality ticket at $475.

Both tickets feature an upscale food and beverage experience with full bar. These are also now available to the public in limited numbers, must be purchased in advance and are expected to sell out.

The 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge enjoyed the challenge and honor of successfully returning sports to the country safely with the first PGA TOUR event staged after a three-month shutdown caused by the pandemic.

Current PGA Tour rules for the 2021 event are that masks will be required of all attendees, and social distancing will be a priority.

The Charles Schwab Challenge is the longest-running PGA TOUR co-sponsored tournament held at the same golf course.

At 75 years and counting, the event will be celebrating many traditions, such as the Wall of Champions, Ben Hogan, the winner’s tartan plaid jacket and more.

Skyboxes and private corporate hospitality chalets will not be included at this year’s event. Instead the tournament will feature two large “Villages” on-course solely for the 75th Anniversary Ticket buyers, as well as the Club’s swimming pool plaza area.

The 75th Anniversary Ticket allows those attendees to utilize the outdoor venues throughout the day and take advantage of an all-you-can-eat-and-drink amenity. These attendees will also have full complimentary access to on-course refreshment stands.

The Villages and pool plaza will include socially-distanced and shaded outdoor seating, private wait staff, TVs and elevated prime viewing on holes 13, 15 and 16.

The Palmer Village at #13 is named in honor of 1962 champion Arnold Palmer.

The Crenshaw Village at #15 and 16 is named in honor of two-time champion Ben Crenshaw.

The Patio Club attendees will enjoy their unique hospitality experience in the air-conditioned clubhouse, from the Ballroom and connected outdoor patio that overlooks the 16th green and 17th tee.

Their ticket also includes food and beverage in the Club and at on-course refreshment stands, but does not include admission to the two 75th Anniversary Ticket Villages.

Patio Club spectators have the opportunity to upgrade to include Villages access on-course.