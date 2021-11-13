UCF Knights vs SMU Mustangs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

UCF Knights vs SMU Mustangs

Saturday – November 13 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ESPNU

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX



Records Before the Game

UCF Knights (6-3, 4-2)

SMU Mustangs (7-2, 3-2)



SMU has dropped their last two games. Both games were very winnable but the Mustangs fell short on the road in Memphis and Houston. Both games the Mustangs were favored to win. SMU was ranked as high as #19 in the country, but has fallen from the undefeated. Let’s take a look at this week’s conference match up in Dallas.



It’s getting close

SMU is currently in 4th place in the American Athletic Conference behind the UCF Knights. This game will be important for both teams. If SMU wins, they take over 3rd place and could get the second spot if Houston loses to Temple this week. SMU controls their destiny with a quality win at home this weekend.



UCF Knights

The Knights are playing some pretty good ball as of late. In their last 5 games the Knights are 4 and 1 with quality wins over Tulane, Temple, Memphis and Eastern Carolina. The offense averages 32 points per game while their defense gives up 24 points to opposition. QB Mikey Keene is a freshman that has veteran poise under center. He has 1089 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He will be key on the road in Dallas. Running back Isiah Bowser will get his touches early and often. Wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe is a Texas native that can stretch the field. The UCF offense is dangerous.



SMU Mustangs

SMU QB Tanner Mordecai has thrown two costly interceptions over the past two games which ultimately costed the Mustangs. It is what it is! He will be the x factor for the Mustangs offense. He has to get back to playing lights out and getting the ball into the hands of his playmakers on offense. Running backs Tre Siggers and Ulysses Bentley III, wide out Danny Gray and Jordan Kerley have to get the ball. The defense is giving up 25 points per game to opposition. This week if the defense can create turn overs they can win easily at home.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with a 69% chance of winning at home this week. The over/under 60.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking the Mustangs by 13!



Final Score

Mustangs – 40

Knights – 27