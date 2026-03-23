Dallas Mavericks: Still Marching Along

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Dallas is on another 3-game skid

The Mavericks are sitting in last place in the Southwest division at 23-48. The Dallas Mavericks will be a better team …NEXT YEAR! This week Dallas has 3 games this week, 1 at home and 2 on the road. They play Golden State at the AAC and the Nuggets and Trailblazers on the road this week. The season has basically been one story after another story about this team that has struggled in all phases in every category this season. Dallas will need to continue to fight throughout the rest of the season and get some much-needed wins. It’s about pride right now. “Hey fellas! What are you guys made of?!”



Key players and X-Factors

The Mavericks will need to concentrate on rebounding! Dallas will need to play every player on the team. The guys on the bench need playing time. I totally understand that practice shows a coach exactly what talent they have on the team, but if you pay someone to be a pro… Play them! The whole team will be the X-factor from now until the end of the year!



Upcoming Games – All Times Central



Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks

Monday – March 23 – 8:30 p.m.

TV: Peacock. NBC Network

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX



This will be the third and final game of the season series between the two teams. The series is 1-1 and Dallas can get the upper hand on the Warriors at home. The Warriors are 33-38 and 1-4 in their last 5 games. Dallas has a chance to have some type of bragging rights against Golden State with a win. I know it isn’t much based on this season, but hey; a win is a win. Players to watch: Cooper Flagg, PJ Washington, Draymond Green and Brandin Podziemski. Steph Curry is still out with an injury. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 51.4% chance of winning at home. I’m taking Dallas by 7!



Final Score

Mavericks – 112

Warriors – 105



Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets

Wednesday – March 25 – 9:00 p.m.

TV: KFAA-TV

Ball Arena – Denver, CO



This will be the fourth and final game of the season series between the two teams. Dallas leads the series 2-1. Denver is one of the top teams in the league and they are positioning themselves heading into the playoffs. This game will be huge for both teams. Dallas could win the season series with a win and the Nuggets could gain better seeding position while closing out the regular season. Players to watch: Nikola Jokic and Ryan Nembhard. ESPN has the Nuggets with a 77.5% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Nuggets by 10+. They are the better team right now.



Final Score

Nuggets – 129

Mavericks – 118



Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers

Friday – March 27 – 9:00 p.m.

TV: WFAA/KFAA

Moda Center – Portland, OR



This will be the third and final game of the season series against the Trail Blazers. The Mavericks have the series tied at 1-1. Portland is a .500 team and will be looking to polish some plays and execution elements for the playoffs. They have a chance to get into the playoffs play-in but Dallas can spoil that for them with a win on the road. Players to watch: Cooper Flagg, Naji Marshall, Klay Thompson, Deni Avdija and Jerami Grant. ESPN has the Trailblazers with a 63.8% chance of winning at home. I’m taking Dallas by 10! Dallas can and will win this one on the road in Portland.



Final Score

Mavericks – 122

Trailblazers – 107