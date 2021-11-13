TCU Horned Frogs Vs #10 Oklahoma State Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

TCU Horned Frogs vs #10 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Saturday – November 13 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK.



Records Before the Game

TCU Hornes Frogs (4-5, 2-4)

#10 Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-1, 5-1)



Big 12 conference foes square up for battle in Stillwater this weekend. The Cowboys are sitting pretty at #10 in the nation. A win at home and key losses by teams in the top 10 will give them a chance for a high bowl bid. The Horned Frogs are 4-5 and need quality wins to close out a crazy 2021 season. If the team can pull off six wins, they will be bowl eligible for the season. Let’s take a look at this Big 12 conference match up.



TCU into the future

There’s been rumors stating that Jackson State’s Head Coach Deion Sanders has interviewed for the TCU head coaching spot. I would like to think former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville will also get a shot at the job. Whomever they hire he will be under a vague cloud and the legacy and dismissal of Coach Patterson.



TCU Horned Frogs

Last week the Horned Frogs beat #12 Baylor at home by 2 points. Last week Freshman QB Chandler Morris played a tough game and walked passed for 461 yards and 2 touchdowns. Morris led the team in rushing with 70 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown. It was a bit refreshing watching TCU play a full four quarters wide out Quentin Johnston finished the game with 142 receiving yard on 5 receptions and a touchdown. This week the defense has to play lights out on the road. OK State’s QB Spencer Sanders is dangerous, but he will turn the ball over. Stopping him will be key.



#10 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State is a good team that’s peaking at the right time. Over their last 5 games, State is 4 and 1. They have quality wins over West Virginia, Kansas State, #25 Texas and #21 Baylor. The offense is averaging 28 points per game while their defense is allowing 16 points per contest. On offense the Big 3 consists of QB Spencer Sanders, RB Jaylen Warren and WR Tay Martin. These guys are game changers and stopping them will give TCU a chance.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 80% chance of winning at home. This game will be a shoot out from start to finish. Both offenses can score. The team that creates turnovers and scores points off of them will win. I’m taking OKState by 7!



Final Score

Cowboys – 30

Horned Frogs – 23