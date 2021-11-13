UTEP Miners vs UNT Mean Green Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

UTEP Miners vs UNT Mean Green

Saturday – November 13 – 3:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Apogee Stadium, Denton, TX.



Records Before the Game

UTEP Miners (6-3, 3-2)

UNT Mean Green (3-6, 2-3)



I’m a huge fan of the Man Green. My son graduated from there and my daughter Kennedy is a freshman in Denton. It’s so cool to cover the games and watch my kids excel at UNT. This conference match up will be played in Denton this weekend. UNT has a chance of playing spoilers to UTEP. UTEP is bowl eligible and are in 3rd place in Conference USA’s Western Division. If UNT could pull off a win at home, it would basically put UTEP on a the bubble for a national bowl game. Bowl games purses (pay outs) are huge for teams and revenue generated in those games.



UTEP Miners

The Miners are coming off of a two game skid losing games against UTSA and FAU. Before the losing skid, UTEP was running the table in the conference and looking as if this basketball school is starting look like a football powerhouse. Sophomore quarterback Gavin Hardison is the leader of the pack. He has 2123 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Running back Ronald Awatt is a tough runner between the tackles. He has accumulated 586 yards on the ground with 4 touchdowns on 113 attempts. Wide out Jacob Cowin is the threat on the outside. He has 923 yards with 4 touchdowns. He’s averaging 20.1 yards a reception which makes him extremely dangerous in the open field



UNT Mean Green

In their last 5 games the Mean Green is 2 and 3. They are on a 2-game winning streak with quality wins over USM and Rice on the road. This week the Mean Green is hosting UTEP and looking to extend their winning streak to 3 games. A win sits on the shoulders of the defense plain and simple. The defense has been giving up 31 points per game, but during the current win streak the defense has only given up 18 points on average per game. That’s a difference of 13 points a game. The key has always been the defense and creating turnovers. Look for special teams to be the x factor this week at home. Field position will give the offense a chance to score points.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mean Green with a 61% chance of winning at home. The defense will have to play big this week at home. I’m taking UNT by 13! They will extend their winning streak to 3.



Final Score

UNT – 40

UTEP – 27