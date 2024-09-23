Till Lindemann – 9/19/24

Photos and words by Dustin Schneider

Till Lindemann, the frontman for the industrial metal juggernaut Rammstein, brought his solo tour to North America for the first time, with his second stop in Dallas on Thursday night. Promoting his latest release, Zunge, Lindemann and his crew delivered a performance that can only be described as a controlled explosion of chaos—part madman, part wild animal, yet always a master showman.

If you’ve ever witnessed a Rammstein concert, you’ll know that the spectacle isn’t limited to the music. It’s a full-on assault of pyrotechnics, oversized props, and jaw-dropping theatrics. Lindemann’s solo endeavor offers a similar sensory overload but with a more intimate, avant-garde twist. His solo shows veer into the realm of performance art, replacing fire with unexpected materials—think raw fish and lavish cakes—used as part of the visual storytelling. These elements are disturbing, bizarre, and mesmerizing, perfectly in line with the unflinching theatricality that defines Lindemann’s persona.

The stage setup was sleek yet sinister, adorned with industrial textures, and drenched in moody lighting. Lindemann, towering at the center, commanded every inch of the space with a primal energy. From the opening number, “Zunge,” the crowd was immediately drawn into his web of dark, poetic madness. Each song was its own theatrical scene, complete with carefully choreographed gestures, haunting visuals, and a level of commitment that makes Lindemann more than just a singer—he’s a storyteller, an actor, and an enigma all rolled into one.

The band supporting Lindemann was equally captivating, with guitarists Jes Paige and Emily Ruvidich delivering fierce riffs that oscillated between grinding heaviness and eerie melodies. Bassist Danny Lohner (Nine Inch Nails) anchored the sound with thunderous low-end lines, while keyboardist Constance Day added layers of atmospheric dread. Drummer Joe Letz (Combichrist) was a powerhouse behind the kit, his industrial beats pounding like a relentless machine, driving each song with precision.

One of the most surreal moments of the night came during “Praise Abort,” a song that has become synonymous with Lindemann’s controversial, dark humor. The visuals accompanying the track bordered on grotesque, yet the crowd roared with approval, embracing the chaos. At times, it felt as if the audience was part of some twisted ritual, with Lindemann playing both the high priest and the executioner.

In between the heavier numbers, Lindemann broke the tension with absurdly comedic moments. During a break in the set, he tossed cakes into the audience, resulting in a bizarre yet joyous food fight. It’s this unpredictable balance of darkness and humor that makes his shows unforgettable.

The concert closed with a thunderous encore, including fan favorites from Zunge and a few surprises that hinted at his Rammstein roots, albeit through his own twisted lens. As the final notes echoed through the venue and the lights dimmed, the crowd erupted into applause, knowing they had witnessed something singular—something that defied conventional boundaries of rock or metal.

Ultimately, Till Lindemann’s Dallas performance wasn’t just a concert; it was an experience—one that left the audience awestruck, unsettled, and strangely exhilarated. For anyone brave enough to embrace his madness, this tour is a must-see.

There are 13 remaining stops on this tour, and if you find yourself near one of them I highly recommend you make your way to see this spectacle of sight and sound:

09/21 Des Moines, IA @ Knotfest Iowa

09/23 Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit

09/25 Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring

09/27 Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

09/29 Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/01 New York, NY @ Pier 17 Rooftop

10/03 Toronto, ON @ Great Canadian Casino Resort

10/05 Minneapolis, MN @ Myth Life

10/07 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

10/10 Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/12 Chandler, AZ @ Rawhide Event Center

10/14 Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

10/20 São Paulo, BR @ Knotfest Brazil