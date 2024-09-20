TCU Horned Frogs vs SMU Mustangs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



History 101: The Iron Skillet

This game is for bragging rights between SMU and TCU for control of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. The winner receives the “Iron Skillet” as a trophy. The first meeting between these two teams was played on October 18, 1915, with TCU winning the game 43-0. Last year’s game TCU won 34-17. There’s been 102 games played and TCU has won 53 times. SMU has won 42 games and the series was tied 7 times. The longest winning streak is 15 by SMU (1972-1986) but the current streak is held by TCU (2022-present). This game is basically a football civil war of North Texas.



What to watch for: Keys to Victory

Both teams lost last week in similar fashion with… NO DEFENSE! Both games were close and both defenses struggled in the 4th quarter. TCU lost to UCF at home 35-34 while SMU lost in their own place to BYU 18-15. This game is taking place at a critical point in this early season for the teams. Both teams need to create turnovers and control the clock. The team that has the lead late in the 4th quarter will win. I know it sounds crazy but both SMU and TCU struggle with playing from behind in games.



Game Info

TCU Horned Frogs vs SMU Mustangs

Saturday – September 21 – 4:00 p.m.

TV: The CW Network

Gerald R. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX



TCU Horned Frogs (2-1, 0-1 Big 12)

Last week TCU hosted Central Florida and gave one away. The Frogs were up 21-7 at halftime and then the bottom fell out of the ship. After the 3rd quarter TCU was up 31-20 and that was it. The defense gave up 15 points in the 4th quarter. TCU will need to play sound on offense to chew up more clock while keeping the Mustang offense off the field. Look for the Frogs to find some type of balance this week on the road. in Dallas. Keep in mind that this team can score points while the defense is giving some up as well. Defense will be key this week!



SMU Mustangs (2-1, 0-0 ACC)

The Mustangs offense will be key at home this week. Starting quarterback Kevin Jennings will need to play like he did last year. Last week he finished the game 15/32, for 140 yards and 1 interception. That won’t cut it in a game like this. Look for running back Brashard Smith to get more touches this week. Last week he carried the ball 14 times for 75 yards. The Mustang offense will need to put up some points against TCU. The defense will be key for this game from start to finish, if not the Horned Frogs will score 40+ points on them in a hurry.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with a 53.7% chance of winning at home this week. This game is huge and both teams are hungry for another win. The over/under is 58.5 and the line: -2.5 TCU. Take TCU and the over! I’m taking TCU by 10! I can’t make this bet with my feelings, I love SMU, but TCU is the better team right now.



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 34

Mustangs – 24