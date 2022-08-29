Meshuggah comes to Dallas on Oct 12th

Swedish metal titans MESHUGGAH will kick off their long-awaited US headlining tour next month! Set to commence on September 16th in Worcester, Massachusetts, and run through October 16th in Atlanta, Georgia, the month-long trek includes a stop at this year’s editions of the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky, and Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California. Support will be provided by Torche throughout the tour’s duration as well as special guests Converge from September 16th through September 30th and In Flames from October 2nd through the tour’s conclusion. Tickets are on sale now at meshuggah.net/tour. See all confirmed dates below.

MESHUGGAH will be touring in support of their critically lauded Immutable full-length, released earlier this year via Atomic Fire. Recorded at Sweetspot Studios in Halmstad, Sweden, mixed by Rickard Bengtsson and Staffan Karlsson, and mastered by multiple Grammy award winner Vlado Meller (Metallica, Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, System Of A Down), the band’s ninth studio album and follow-up to their Grammy-nominated full-length The Violent Sleep Of Reasonshowcases just how far ahead of the pack the band continues to be.

Full of surprises and yet instantly recognizable as the work of metal’s most idiosyncratic force, Immutable redefines and redesigns the MESHUGGAH sound across more than an hour of the most stimulating and engaging music the band has ever composed. Despite the challenges of the last few years, the progressive principles that have always cemented the band’s artistic efforts remain as steadfast as ever. As we spiral towards a dystopian MESHUGGAH still stands unique with Immutable, their most fearlessly creative studio album to date.

Immutable is available on CD, vinyl, cassette, and digital formats. Find ordering options and additional merchandise at THIS LOCATION

MESHUGGAH w/ Converge, Torche:

9/16/2022 Palladium – Worcester, MA

9/17/2022 Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA

9/18/2022 Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

9/20/2022 The Fillmore – Silver Springs, MD

9/21/2022 The NorVa –Norfolk, VA

9/23/2022 Louder Than Life 2022 – Louisville, KY

9/24/2022 Agora Theatre & Ballroom – Cleveland, OH

9/25/2022 Kemba Live! – Columbus, OH

9/27/2022 Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA

9/28/2022 Royal Oak Theatre – Royal Oak, MI

9/29/2022 Radius – Chicago, IL

9/30/2022 Myth Live – Minneapolis, MN

w/ In Flames, Torche:

10/02/2022 Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

10/04/2022 The Warfield Theatre – San Francisco, CA

10/07/2022 Aftershock 2022 – Sacramento, CA

10/08/2022 Riverside Municipal Auditorium – Riverside, CA

10/09/2022 Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

10/10/2022 Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZ

10/12/2022 The Factory In Deep Ellum – Dallas, TX

10/13/2022 Warehouse Live – Houston, TX

10/15/2022 Hard Rock Live – Orlando, FL

10/16/2022 Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA