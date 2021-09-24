The Iron Skillet Preview: SMU vs TCU

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

SMU Mustangs vs TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday – September 25 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: FS1

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX.



Records Before the Game

Southern Methodist University Mustangs (3-0)

Texas Christian University Horned Frogs (2-0)



This will be the 100th meeting between SMU and TCU and the winner will take home the Iron Skillet. Both schools reside in the Dallas/Forth Worth Metroplex and are separated by 32 miles. TCU is in the Big 12 conference while SMU is in the American Athletic Conference. Both team are undefeated and are looking to get a win and bragging rights for a year. The rivalry started in 1914 with TCU winning 43-0. In the 1940’s the skillet was stolen and this heated up the rivalry for years. In 1993 the skillet was replaced and the rivalry started back up. The latest meeting between the two schools, SMU won 41-38 in 2019. TCU leads the all time series 51-41-7. SMU is looking to get a win on the road this week and remain undefeated.



Snack Rating

This game will be a barn burner. Both offenses are high powered and look for explosive offensive plays. I’m giving this game a 10! Head over to your nearest Wal-Mart and stock up on sandwich meat and three different types of cheese for this one. Doritos (nacho cheese) is a must and grab some Cokes for this one.



SMU Mustangs

QB Tanner Modecai is a next level type talent. He has been exactly what the Mustangs need under center. Don’t get me wrong SMU has had some special guys playing quarterback over the last four years, but he stands out plain and simple. He has passed for 1023 yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions in only three games this season. He’s leading the nation in touchdown passes and have a QBR of 69.4. Running back Ulysses Bentley IV is a sophomore but has a lot of poise carrying the ball. He has 250 yards on 33 attempts. He’s averaging 7.6 yards a carry. Look for wide out Danny Gray to stretch the field. He has 16 receptions for 228 yards and four touchdowns. SMU is a very dangerous team and can score from anywhere in the stadium.



TCU Horned Frogs

TCU can beat any team in the country! This offense will be key for winning the rivalry game this weekend. Quarterback Max Duggan will be playing in the NFL if he decides to come out early. He’s only a junior, but ranks among the top quarterbacks in his conference. He has passed for 441 yards with four touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. Look for him to display his passing and running abilities in this game. Running back Zack Evans has to establish the run and get key yards early in the downs for TCU’s offense. The key for a victory will be the Horned Frogs defense. Head Coach Gary Patterson will have the Frogs ready to play Saturday.



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 67.2% chance of winning at home this week. SMU is averaging 43.3 points while TCU’s offense averages 39.5. The key will be on the defensive side of the ball. SMU’s defense is only giving up 19.3, while TCU is giving 17.5. Hmmmm, I’m taking SMU by 3!



Final Score

SMU – 40

TCU – 37