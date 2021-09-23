97.1 The Eagle Named Official Flagship Station for Dallas Mavericks games

Dallas, Texas –iHeartMedia Dallas announced today a new comprehensive multi-platform broadcast agreement with The Dallas Mavericks.

Beginning today, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL) will become the official flagship station for all Dallas Mavericks games. Under the new broadcast agreement, Dallas Mavericks basketball will also be available via live stream on iHeartRadio.com and the app.

Each game will include 30 minutes of pre-game coverage prior to the tipoff and a minimum of 30 minutes of post-game coverage.

In addition, play-by-play announcer Chuck Cooperstein will return for his 17th season with the team, as well as studio host Mike Peasley.

The station will also air a variety of shows and features, including interviews with players, coaches, and Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban on KEGL-FM as well as on other properties of iHeartMedia Dallas/Fort Worth.

The Dallas Mavericks’ 2021-22 regular season will begin on October 21. All 82 regular season games, will be broadcast on 97.1 The Eagle and on the iHeartRadio app, including four preseason games against the Utah Jazz (October 6), LA Clippers (October 8), Charlotte Hornets (October 13), and Milwaukee Bucks (October 15.

For a complete game schedule, listeners can visit the station’s website.

“The Eagle and IHeartMedia are a great fit for the Mavs,” said Mark Cuban, Governor of the Dallas Mavericks, speaking to Ben & Skin this afternoon. “It’s new exposure for the Mavs, the signal is great and we have an opportunity to reach more listeners and non-traditional fans, people who maybe haven’t been Mavs fans or listened to games. And it’s still the great Chuck Cooperstein! The attitude and approach by the Eagle was what sold it for me: this is entertainment and that’s what it’s all about. GO MAVS!”

“Sports fans across the country are looking forward to a full season of basketball once again,” said Kevin LeGrett, President of iHeartMedia Sports. “We are excited to be partnering with one of basketball’s most exciting teams, the Dallas Mavericks, and look forward to bringing all the coverage the Mavs fans want throughout this legendary season.”

“The entire team at iHeartMedia is excited to be the new home for the Dallas Mavericks, especially at such an exciting time for the team,” said Kelly Kibler, Region President for iHeartMedia Dallas/Ft. Worth. “ We look forward to having The Dallas Mavericks as our exclusive franchise partner and to grow our brands even further in Dallas/Fort Worth.”