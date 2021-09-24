North Texas Mean Green vs Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

North Texas Mean Green vs Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Saturday – September 25 – 6:00 p.m.

Joe Aillet Stadium, Ruston, LA.



Records Before the Game

North Texas Mean Green (1-2, 0-1)

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-2, 0-0)



Both teams are coming off a loss last week. Tech lost a tight game against SMU with seconds left on a Hail Mary play on the road. North Texas got blasted on the road in Birmingham. Both teams are looking to bounce back this week. Let’s take a look at key players and game plans from both teams.



Snack Rating

This game will be played in Louisiana so catfish, hush puppies, cole-slaw and fries will be on the menu for this game. I’m giving this game a 5 out of 10. If you can cook, stop by the nearest Popeye’s and get a 10 piece with dirty rice and corn on a cob!



North Texas

QB Jace Ruder has to play lights out. He can take over a game, but turnovers is his albatross! He has passed for 531 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions. Scouting reports says that he will turn the ball over because he has that gunslinger mentality. Running back Deandre Torrey needs the offensive line to do a better job of blocking in the latter parts of games. Torrey has 397 yards on the ground on 65 attempts and three touchdowns. Give him the ball! The defense has to get stops and create turnovers. They are giving 453 yards (passing and running) a game.



Louisiana Tech

The Louisiana Tech defense has hampered this team. They are giving up 38.7 per game. The offense is averaging the same on that side of the ball. The defense is giving a whopping 536.3 yards a game to opposing teams. If the Bulldogs create at least turnovers a game the offense will have a chance. The key to a Bulldog victory at home will be stopping UNT’s running attack at home. Don’t get me wrong it anything can happen on any given Saturday.



Prediction

Louisiana Tech is favored at home against the Mean Green. ESPN has the Bulldogs with a 78% chance of winning. I don’t mind going against the grain. If a defense is giving up 40 points a game how are they favored? I’m taking UNT by 10!



Final Score

Mean Green – 33

Bulldogs – 23