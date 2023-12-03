Cincinnati Bengals vs Jacksonville Jaguars Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Cincinnati Bengals vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Monday – December 4 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ABC/ESPN

Time: 7:15 PM CT

EverBank Stadium – Jacksonville, FL



Records Before the Game

Cincinnati Bengals (5-6, 2-3 Away)

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3, 3-3 Home)



This season has been one for the history books. Several of the teams that pro football analysts and critics picked to be the best in their respected conferences before the season started currently have losing records. The Bengals have one of the best young teams in the league and are struggling to string together a group of wins without their leader Joe Burrow, meanwhile the Jaguars are on a 2-game win streak. Let’s take a look at this week’s NFL Monday Night Football match up in Jacksonville, Florida.



Cincinnati Bengals

In order for the Bengals to get back on the winning side of the record column they have to beat Jacksonville on the road. These two teams will meet each other for years to come. Backup quarterback Jake Browning will need to play like this is his team since starting quarterback Joe Borrow is out. Last week Browning passed for 227 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception in a loss to Pittsburgh. He will need to get the ball into the hands of his playmakers early and often. Wide out Jamar Chase will need more than 4 receptions this week and running back Joe Mixon will have to get more production than 8 carries for 16 yards like he did last week. Play calling will be the x-factor for this team this week.



Jacksonville Jaguars

I’m surprised by how the Jaguars have been playing lately. Every year they run right into a wall around week 8 or 9 and go on a losing streak. This team has been on the hunt and the future is bright in Jacksonville. They are led by starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He has 2746 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Running back Travis Etienne Jr. is listed as questionable this week so keep an eye on D’Ernest Johnson carrying the ball in this one. Expect TE Evan Engram to step like he has all season and snag a few critical receptions to keep drives alive. He currently leads the team in reception with 64 for the season. The receiving tandem of Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley should keep the Bengals secondary on their heels for this game. The Jaguars defense will be the x-factor for this game plain and simple.



Prediction

ESPN has the Jaguars with a 66.6% chance of winning this one at home. This game will be closer than anyone is predicting. I’m taking the Bengals by 6! It’s my upset special of the week!



Final Score

Bengals – 25

Jaguars – 19