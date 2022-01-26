News Ticker

Texas Dominates TCU, 73-50

January 26, 2022 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Texas 73

Texas 73
## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS
00 Allen,Timmy * 38 6-13 0-0 4-4 3-5 8 1 2 1 1 1 16
03 Ramey,Courtney * 27 6-13 2-5 0-0 0-3 3 3 2 0 0 2 14
02 Carr,Marcus * 21 4-8 3-5 0-0 0-0 0 4 2 2 0 1 11
33 Mitchell,Tre * 23 3-8 0-2 1-3 1-6 7 4 5 1 1 1 7
32 Bishop,Christian * 28 1-7 0-0 1-4 4-5 9 0 2 0 1 0 3
01 Jones,Andrew   25 4-9 3-6 1-1 1-2 3 2 3 1 0 0 12
05 Askew,Devin   12 3-4 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 1 0 0 1 6
30 Cunningham,Brock   23 2-3 0-0 0-0 5-2 7 2 4 1 0 1 4
04 Disu,Dylan   3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-2 2 3 0 2 0 0 0
TM TEAM   0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-0 1 0 0 2 0 0 0
  Totals 200 29-65 8-18 7-12 15-26 41 19 21 10 3 7 73
Team Summary FG 3PT FT
First Half 16-33 4-9 7-10
48.48 % 44.44 % 70.00 %
Second Half 13-32 4-9 0-2
40.63 % 44.44 % 0.00 %
Total 29-65 8-18 7-12
  44.6 % 44.4 % 58.3 %
Technical Fouls: (1) Ramey,Courtney,(1) Mitchell,Tre Second Chance Points: 12 Scores Tied: 4 time(s)
Points in the Paint: 34 Fast Break Points: 22 Lead Changed: 3 time(s)
Points off Turnovers: 16 Bench Points: 22

TCU 50

TCU 50
## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS
01 Miles,Mike * 35 4-11 1-4 5-7 1-3 4 0 2 3 0 1 14
02 Miller,Emanuel * 32 5-9 1-3 2-3 0-3 3 2 1 0 5 1 13
04 Lampkin,Eddie * 23 3-6 0-0 2-2 5-4 9 1 0 2 1 0 8
10 Baugh,Damion * 33 2-5 0-2 1-4 0-2 2 1 5 5 0 0 5
05 O’Bannon,Charles * 21 1-5 0-2 0-0 0-4 4 2 0 0 0 1 2
00 Peavy,Micah   19 2-8 0-2 2-5 1-1 2 2 0 1 0 1 6
12 Cork,Xavier   13 1-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 3 0 0 1 0 2
03 Farabello,Francisco   16 0-4 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0
21 Coles,JaKobe   7 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
25 Doumbia,Souleymane   1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
TM TEAM   0 0-0 0-0 0-0 2-5 7 0 0 1 0 0 0
  Totals 200 18-50 2-16 12-21 9-22 31 11 10 13 7 5 50
Team Summary FG 3PT FT
First Half 8-26 0-9 7-14
30.77 % 0.00 % 50.00 %
Second Half 10-24 2-7 5-7
41.67 % 28.57 % 71.43 %
Total 18-50 2-16 12-21
  36.0 % 12.5 % 57.1 %
Technical Fouls: none Second Chance Points: 6 Scores Tied: 4 time(s)
Points in the Paint: 28 Fast Break Points: 18 Lead Changed: 3 time(s)
Points off Turnovers: 10 Bench Points: 8

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly