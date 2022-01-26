Texas Dominates TCU, 73-50

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi
Texas 73
Texas 73
|##
|Player
|GS
|MIN
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|ORB-DRB
|REB
|PF
|A
|TO
|BLK
|STL
|PTS
|00
|Allen,Timmy
|*
|38
|6-13
|0-0
|4-4
|3-5
|8
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|16
|03
|Ramey,Courtney
|*
|27
|6-13
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|14
|02
|Carr,Marcus
|*
|21
|4-8
|3-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|33
|Mitchell,Tre
|*
|23
|3-8
|0-2
|1-3
|1-6
|7
|4
|5
|1
|1
|1
|7
|32
|Bishop,Christian
|*
|28
|1-7
|0-0
|1-4
|4-5
|9
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|01
|Jones,Andrew
|
|25
|4-9
|3-6
|1-1
|1-2
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|12
|05
|Askew,Devin
|
|12
|3-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|30
|Cunningham,Brock
|
|23
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|5-2
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|04
|Disu,Dylan
|
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|TM
|TEAM
|
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Totals
|–
|200
|29-65
|8-18
|7-12
|15-26
|41
|19
|21
|10
|3
|7
|73
|Team Summary
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|First Half
|16-33
|4-9
|7-10
|48.48 %
|44.44 %
|70.00 %
|Second Half
|13-32
|4-9
|0-2
|40.63 %
|44.44 %
|0.00 %
|Total
|29-65
|8-18
|7-12
|
|44.6 %
|44.4 %
|58.3 %
|Technical Fouls: (1) Ramey,Courtney,(1) Mitchell,Tre
|Second Chance Points: 12
|Scores Tied: 4 time(s)
|Points in the Paint: 34
|Fast Break Points: 22
|Lead Changed: 3 time(s)
|Points off Turnovers: 16
|Bench Points: 22
TCU 50
TCU 50
|##
|Player
|GS
|MIN
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|ORB-DRB
|REB
|PF
|A
|TO
|BLK
|STL
|PTS
|01
|Miles,Mike
|*
|35
|4-11
|1-4
|5-7
|1-3
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|14
|02
|Miller,Emanuel
|*
|32
|5-9
|1-3
|2-3
|0-3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|1
|13
|04
|Lampkin,Eddie
|*
|23
|3-6
|0-0
|2-2
|5-4
|9
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|8
|10
|Baugh,Damion
|*
|33
|2-5
|0-2
|1-4
|0-2
|2
|1
|5
|5
|0
|0
|5
|05
|O’Bannon,Charles
|*
|21
|1-5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|00
|Peavy,Micah
|
|19
|2-8
|0-2
|2-5
|1-1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6
|12
|Cork,Xavier
|
|13
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|03
|Farabello,Francisco
|
|16
|0-4
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Coles,JaKobe
|
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|Doumbia,Souleymane
|
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TM
|TEAM
|
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-5
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Totals
|–
|200
|18-50
|2-16
|12-21
|9-22
|31
|11
|10
|13
|7
|5
|50
|Team Summary
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|First Half
|8-26
|0-9
|7-14
|30.77 %
|0.00 %
|50.00 %
|Second Half
|10-24
|2-7
|5-7
|41.67 %
|28.57 %
|71.43 %
|Total
|18-50
|2-16
|12-21
|
|36.0 %
|12.5 %
|57.1 %
|Technical Fouls: none
|Second Chance Points: 6
|Scores Tied: 4 time(s)
|Points in the Paint: 28
|Fast Break Points: 18
|Lead Changed: 3 time(s)
|Points off Turnovers: 10
|Bench Points: 8