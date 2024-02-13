TCU defense caused 19 turnovers and had 10 steals TCU 81 – WV 65

|1
|2
|35
|30
|65
|47
|34
|81
Team Stats
|WV
|TCU
|FG
|21-54
|31-64
|Field Goal %
|38.9
|48.4
|3PT
|8-24
|6-20
|Three Point %
|33.3
|30.0
|FT
|15-18
|13-18
|Free Throw %
|83.3
|72.2
|Rebounds
|35
|34
|Offensive Rebounds
|9
|9
|Defensive Rebounds
|26
|25
|Assists
|13
|20
|Steals
|3
|10
|Blocks
|4
|6
|Total Turnovers
|19
|11
|Points Off Turnovers
|8
|26
|Fast Break Points
|12
|18
|Points in Paint
|18
|44
|Fouls
|16
|20
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|5
|22
Team Notes courtesy of TCU Basketball
- TCU improved to 6-18 all-time against West Virginia and 6-6 at home. The Frogs have won six of the last seven meetings in Fort Worth.
- TCU improved to 11-2 at home this season and 3-2 at home in Big 12 games.
- Jamie Dixon improved to 18-16 against West Virginia.
- TCU improved to 101-36 overall in Schollmaier Arena under Dixon and 38-31 in Big 12 home games.
- Dixon improved to 156-104 as the head coach at TCU. He moved into a tie for second place on TCU’s all-time wins list with Billy Tubbs.
- The Frogs forced the Mountaineers into a season-high 19 turnovers. TCU has forced its opponents into 13 or more turnovers in all but four games this season.
- TCU dished out 20 assists, its most in six games.
- The Frogs revived their Frogs script jersey for the first time this season.