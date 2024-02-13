News Ticker

TCU defense caused 19 turnovers and had 10 steals TCU 81 – WV 65

February 13, 2024 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2
West Virginia 35 30 65
TCU 47 34 81

Team Stats

 
FG 21-54 31-64
Field Goal % 38.9 48.4
3PT 8-24 6-20
Three Point % 33.3 30.0
FT 15-18 13-18
Free Throw % 83.3 72.2
Rebounds 35 34
Offensive Rebounds 9 9
Defensive Rebounds 26 25
Assists 13 20
Steals 3 10
Blocks 4 6
Total Turnovers 19 11
Points Off Turnovers 8 26
Fast Break Points 12 18
Points in Paint 18 44
Fouls 16 20
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 5 22

Team Notes courtesy of TCU Basketball

  • TCU improved to 6-18 all-time against West Virginia and 6-6 at home. The Frogs have won six of the last seven meetings in Fort Worth.
  • TCU improved to 11-2 at home this season and 3-2 at home in Big 12 games. 
  • Jamie Dixon improved to 18-16 against West Virginia. 
  • TCU improved to 101-36 overall in Schollmaier Arena under Dixon and 38-31 in Big 12 home games.
  • Dixon improved to 156-104 as the head coach at TCU. He moved into a tie for second place on TCU’s all-time wins list with Billy Tubbs. 
  • The Frogs forced the Mountaineers into a season-high 19 turnovers. TCU has forced its opponents into 13 or more turnovers in all but four games this season. 
  • TCU dished out 20 assists, its most in six games.
  • The Frogs revived their Frogs script jersey for the first time this season.

 

 

