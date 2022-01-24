The Dallas Mavericks Are Making Some Noise!

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Dallas Mavericks are currently 27-20 and sitting in 2nd place in the Southwest division and the number 5 seed in the Western Conference. The Mavericks are 4-1 in their last five contests and recently beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night by 13 at home. The Mavericks have a chance to move up in the standings by the end of the week. They have important games against the Golden State Warriors, Portland Trailblazers, Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic. Luka Doncic has been on a tear by recording another triple double against the Grizzlies at home. Look for the Mavericks SG Tim Hardaway, Jr. to keep playing some solid defense on the wing for the Mavericks. PF Dorian Finney-Smith is grabbing 8 rebounds a game and allowing the Mavericks to start fast breaks by taking the ball off of the defensive glass and releasing the ball for transition fast breaks. Let’s take a look at the Mavericks upcoming week.



1/25 – 9:00 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors – TV: TNT

Dallas has a win over Golden State this year. This will be the perfect time to get a win on the road against one of the best teams in the league. Stopping Steph Curry will be the key for a victory. Defense is top priority! Final Score: Dallas 110 – Golden State 120



1/26 – 9:00 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trailblazers – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

The Portland Trailblazers are a wounded team. Dallas can take advantage of this team. The Trailblazers SF Norman Powell could be the only player that can be a handful for the Mavericks. I’m taking the Mavericks by 12 in this one. Final Score: Dallas 91 – Portland 79



1/29 – 6:00 p.m. – Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

This game should be a cake walk for the Mavericks at home. Indiana has all but benched their best player and is looking to tank this season. PG Jalen Brunson will be the key for the Mavs. His toughness on the wing will be important for the team in this one. Final Score: Indiana 79 – Dallas 103



1/30 – 6:00 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

The Orlando Magic is one of the Eastern Conference’s struggling teams. At the time of the article Orlando is 9-39. Dallas has a chance to establish themselves as one of the best teams in basketball (by record) with a win on the road. Orlando’s best player is PG Cole Anthony. He’s averaging 18 points per game. PG Jalen Brunson is the perfect match up for him. Final Score: Mavericks 112 – Orlando 87