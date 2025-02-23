News Ticker

#9 TCU dominates #17 West Virginia 71-50

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
 
  1 2 3 4 T
WVU 9 11 18 12 50
TCU 20 19 15 17 71
Team Stats
FG 18-59 26-53
Field Goal % 30.5 49.1
3PT 3-18 6-16
Three Point % 16.7 37.5
FT 11-13 13-17
Free Throw % 84.6 76.5
Rebounds 27 42
Offensive Rebounds 12 12
Defensive Rebounds 15 30
Assists 10 15
Steals 8 3
Blocks 3 9
Total Turnovers 12 18
Points Off Turnovers 12 15
Fast Break Points 10 3
Points in Paint 20 34
Fouls 14 13
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 3 22

Team Notes

  • Sunday’s announced crowd was the largest to attend a women’s basketball game since Schollmaier Arena reopened in 2015.
  • TCU’s 21-point win was the second-largest margin of victory over a ranked team in program history and one of two AP Top 25 wins of more than 20 points. The only other TCU women’s basketball team to down a top 25 foe by more than 20 points was the 2007-08 squad, which hung a 97-63 defeat against No. 20 Oklahoma State on Dec. 18, 2007.
  • The Horned Frogs snared their first double-digit win opposite a ranked team in three seasons.
  • Sunday’s win gave TCU three AP Top 20 wins in the same season for the first time ever.
  • The Horned Frogs picked up their 15th all-time win over a ranked Big 12 team.
  • TCU now holds four victories over teams presently ranked in the top 20 of The Associated Press poll, the most of any program in the Big 12.
  • TCU improved to 5-2 vs. the AP Top 25.
  • TCU picked up its 24th all-time ranked win.
  • The 2024-25 TCU women’s basketball team is the first in the program’s 48 seasons to win 14 conference games. 
  • TCU earned its 15th win by at least 20 points.
  • TCU has held teams to 20-or-fewer points in a half a school record 12 times this season.
  • TCU had two players score 20 points in a game for the sixth time in Big 12 play and eighth game this season. The Frogs most recently had two players finish with 20-plus in their 80-75 win over Baylor on Jan. 26, when Prince and Conner tallied 24 points and 21 points, respectively.
  • West Virginia became the 22nd team in 2024-25 and 49th of a possible 60 in the Mark Campbell era that failed to meet its season scoring average vs. the Horned Frogs’ defense.
  • TCU finished with nine blocks, its third-most ever in a Big 12 game.
  • The Frogs scored 34 points in the paint to the Mountaineers’ 20. They are 20-1 this season when finishing with the advantage.
  • TCU has won its eight Big 12 home games by an average of 16 points, with the last three coming by 21 points or more.

 

 

 

 

