9 TCU dominates #17 West Virginia 71-50

Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|WVU
|9
|11
|18
|12
|50
|TCU
|20
|19
|15
|17
|71
|Team Stats
|FG
|18-59
|26-53
|Field Goal %
|30.5
|49.1
|3PT
|3-18
|6-16
|Three Point %
|16.7
|37.5
|FT
|11-13
|13-17
|Free Throw %
|84.6
|76.5
|Rebounds
|27
|42
|Offensive Rebounds
|12
|12
|Defensive Rebounds
|15
|30
|Assists
|10
|15
|Steals
|8
|3
|Blocks
|3
|9
|Total Turnovers
|12
|18
|Points Off Turnovers
|12
|15
|Fast Break Points
|10
|3
|Points in Paint
|20
|34
|Fouls
|14
|13
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|3
|22
Team Notes
- Sunday’s announced crowd was the largest to attend a women’s basketball game since Schollmaier Arena reopened in 2015.
- TCU’s 21-point win was the second-largest margin of victory over a ranked team in program history and one of two AP Top 25 wins of more than 20 points. The only other TCU women’s basketball team to down a top 25 foe by more than 20 points was the 2007-08 squad, which hung a 97-63 defeat against No. 20 Oklahoma State on Dec. 18, 2007.
- The Horned Frogs snared their first double-digit win opposite a ranked team in three seasons.
- Sunday’s win gave TCU three AP Top 20 wins in the same season for the first time ever.
- The Horned Frogs picked up their 15th all-time win over a ranked Big 12 team.
- TCU now holds four victories over teams presently ranked in the top 20 of The Associated Press poll, the most of any program in the Big 12.
- TCU improved to 5-2 vs. the AP Top 25.
- TCU picked up its 24th all-time ranked win.
- The 2024-25 TCU women’s basketball team is the first in the program’s 48 seasons to win 14 conference games.
- TCU earned its 15th win by at least 20 points.
- TCU has held teams to 20-or-fewer points in a half a school record 12 times this season.
- TCU had two players score 20 points in a game for the sixth time in Big 12 play and eighth game this season. The Frogs most recently had two players finish with 20-plus in their 80-75 win over Baylor on Jan. 26, when Prince and Conner tallied 24 points and 21 points, respectively.
- West Virginia became the 22nd team in 2024-25 and 49th of a possible 60 in the Mark Campbell era that failed to meet its season scoring average vs. the Horned Frogs’ defense.
- TCU finished with nine blocks, its third-most ever in a Big 12 game.
- The Frogs scored 34 points in the paint to the Mountaineers’ 20. They are 20-1 this season when finishing with the advantage.
- TCU has won its eight Big 12 home games by an average of 16 points, with the last three coming by 21 points or more.