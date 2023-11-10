Jakobe Coles leads Frogs to a 82-60 win over Omaha

|1
|2
|33
|27
|60
|43
|39
|82
Team Stats
|FG
|22-56
|35-71
|Field Goal %
|39.3
|49.3
|3PT
|6-18
|3-15
|Three Point %
|33.3
|20.0
|FT
|10-22
|9-10
|Free Throw %
|45.5
|90.0
|Rebounds
|25
|52
|Offensive Rebounds
|5
|15
|Defensive Rebounds
|20
|37
|Assists
|14
|19
|Steals
|7
|9
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Total Turnovers
|16
|16
|Fouls
|10
|22
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|4
|27
Individual Notes
- JaKobe Coles led the Horned Frogs in scoring with a career-tying 21 points. He made his first seven shot attempts and finished 7-of-8 from the field, including 2-of-2 from three. He was 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.
- The seven field goals were the most field goals made in his career and his third game leading the team in points. Coles also had 21 points against Jackson State last season.
- Jameer Nelson Jr. tallied his second consecutive 10+ point game of the season, the 78th of his career.
- Ernest Udeh led in rebounds tallying a career-high 11. He also scored his first points as a Horned Frog with a layup early in the second half.
- Newcomer Essam Mostafa contributed seven points, his most as a Horned Frog.
- Jameer Nelson Jr. and Emanuel Miller led the Frogs with three steals each.