Jakobe Coles leads Frogs to a 82-60 win over Omaha

November 10, 2023 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Omaha 33 27 60
TCU 43 39 82

Team Stats

 
FG 22-56 35-71
Field Goal % 39.3 49.3
3PT 6-18 3-15
Three Point % 33.3 20.0
FT 10-22 9-10
Free Throw % 45.5 90.0
Rebounds 25 52
Offensive Rebounds 5 15
Defensive Rebounds 20 37
Assists 14 19
Steals 7 9
Blocks 2 3
Total Turnovers 16 16
Fouls 10 22
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 4 27

Individual Notes

  • JaKobe Coles led the Horned Frogs in scoring with a career-tying 21 points. He made his first seven shot attempts and finished 7-of-8 from the field, including 2-of-2 from three. He was 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.
  • The seven field goals were the most field goals made in his career and his third game leading the team in points. Coles also had 21 points against Jackson State last season.
  • Jameer Nelson Jr. tallied his second consecutive 10+ point game of the season, the 78th of his career.
  • Ernest Udeh led in rebounds tallying a career-high 11. He also scored his first points as a Horned Frog with a layup early in the second half. 
  • Newcomer Essam Mostafa contributed seven points, his most as a Horned Frog.
  • Jameer Nelson Jr. and Emanuel Miller led the Frogs with three steals each.

 

