TCU battles WV to a 1-1 tie

The No. 10 Horned Frogs battled to a 1-1 tie against West Virginia Thursday night at Garvey-Rosenthal. Seven Castain scored her first goal of the season and Lauren Kellett posted four saves.



The Frogs threatened early in the contest with two stellar scoring opportunities. Camryn Lancaster fed Messiah Bright from just outside the six in the 19th minute, but West Virginia’s Kayza Massey was there to make the save. In the 30th minute, Lancaster’s bid to get the Frogs on the board was stopped as Massey dove high right to make the save.



TCU finally found the back of the net in the 39th minute. Grace Coppinger sent a long pass from the defensive zone right to the feet of Seven Castain . Her shot from just inside the 18 found its way through traffic to give the Frogs a 1-0 lead.



Lauren Kellett was outstanding in goal as she tallied all four saves in the final 45 minutes. In the 58th minute, she dove to her right to prevent a West Virginia goal from inside the six. She also made a tricky save on a West Virginia header that came off a free kick in the 64th minute.



An own goal plagued the Frogs in the 80th minute to make it a 1-1 contest. The Frogs tallied three shot attempts in the final nine minutes of action but were unable to find the back of the net.



7 – The Frogs are riding a seven-game unbeaten streak (4-0-3).



Head Coach Eric Bell

“I thought we executed the game play to a tee. We were able to come away with a goal while also not giving up a whole lot of chances. The game got away from us and we did not do the things we needed to do in the second half. Credit to them, they played hard and came away with the draw.”



“We have to be better in front of the goal. As long as we’re creating opportunities in front of the goal, I think it’s a good thing. If we aren’t creating them, then we need to be concerned. It’s hard to score goals, especially in conference. Everybody knows everybody and teams are going to make it hard for us. We’re hopefully going to continue creating chances and convert a few more.”



• TCU remains unbeaten in conference play (2-0-2).

• Through four conference games, TCU has allowed only two goals.

• TCU outshot its opponent for the 10th time this season.

• TCU has recorded double-digit shot attempts in every game this season.

• TCU tallied more corner kicks than its opponent for the 11th time this season.

• Seven Castain scored her first career goal.

• Grace Coppinger notched her first career assist.

• Messiah Bright led TCU in shots (8).

• Gracie Brian , Grace Coppinger , Olivia Hasler and Chaylyn Hubbard played the entirety of the match.

