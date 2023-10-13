Temple Owls vs North Texas Mean Green Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Temple Owls vs North Texas Mean Green

Saturday – October 14 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ESPNU

DATCU Stadium – Denton, TX



Records Before the Game

Temple Owls (2-4, 0-2 American)

North Texas Mean Green (2-3, 0-1 American)



North Texas is having an up and down season. They’ve won a pair of games while losing the other three. North Texas lost a close one last week to Navy by 3 points. The defense will need to play physical this week against Temple at home. This will be a game that North Texas needs to get on track. Let’s take a closer look at the week’s game in Denton.



Temple Owls

Temple is led by sophomore quarterback E. J. Warner. He has 1741 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He can beat you with his arms and legs. He’s allowed to change the plays at the line of scrimmage. He’s good at reading defenses. Keep an eye out for running back Joquez Smith. He’s a freshman that can carry the ball between the tackles with power and finesse. The x-factor will be wide out Amad Anderson. He’s averaging 14.9 yards per reception. He’s dangerous on the outside or in the slot.



North Texas Mean Green

Last week, UNT lost a close one on the road to Navy. North Texas will need to apply pressure on the opposing quarterback. Defense will be the key. The defense will need to load 8 in the box and rush 5 instead of 4 on the defensive line. The run defense will be key because UNT is giving up 259.2 rushing yards a game. Giving up long plays has hurt this team all season. Limit the mistakes and penalties and get a win.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mean Green with a 62.4% chance of winning at home this week. The defense will need to be physical and play smart this weekend. I’m taking UNT by 10!



Final Score

Mean Green – 34

Owls – 24