Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs

Thursday – October 12 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO



Records Before the Game

Denver Broncos (1-4, 1-1 Away)

Kansas City Chiefs (4-1, 1-1 Home)



Coming into this season I thought the Broncos would be beating up on teams. They have the coach they wanted and he’s the guy to get their quarterback on track to win some games. The Chiefs are gearing up to defend their super bowl championship this year. This will be a good game to start week 6 of the NFL schedule. Let’s take a look at both teams and I’ll give you my prediction for the game.



Why you should watch this game

I want to see if the Broncos can turn it around against the Chiefs on the road. Believe it or not, the Broncos can win but has failed to put a complete game together.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

There’s nothing else of TV except Dancing with the Stars. What football fanatic wants to watch dancing? Not me!



Denver Broncos

Denver will need to get their playmakers involved tonight. There’s no way that Denver has a chance even competing in a game for which they’ve already lost on paper. Quarterback Russell Wilson will need to get the ball to Marvin Mims, Jr. He has 10 receptions for 246 yards with 1 touchdown. The key for a victory will start with how well the offensive line holds up in the 3rd and 4th quarters. Running back Jaleel McLaughlin will need to carry the ball at least 15 times in this one.



Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are poised to repeat this year. In their first game, they lost to Detroit at home and that was the last time the Chiefs lost a game. Tonight, won’t be any different. The Chiefs has a complete team that can score from anywhere on the field and put-up points at any time. Here’s the thing with Kansas City. Protecting the ball will be job one. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will need NOT to throw any interceptions.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chiefs with an 84.9% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Chiefs by 13!



Final Score

Chiefs – 36

Broncos – 23