Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Philadelphia Eagles Vs Kansas City Chiefs

Monday – November 20 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO



Records Before the Game

Philadelphia Eagles (8-1, 4-1 Away)

Kansas City Chiefs (7-2, 4-1 Home)



This will be one of the best games of the season. The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champs while the Eagles are looking for revenge for last year’s loss in the title game. The Eagles have dominated their opponents all season other than their loss to the New York Jets and that was in the final minutes of the game. The Chiefs are looking to repeat while the Eagles are looking to claim the title this year. Let’s take a look at this week’s Monday Night Football match up.



Why you should watch this game

The Eagles are looking to take care of business on the road and continue their dominance in the league this season. Kansas City is poised to make a run to repeat their Super Bowl performance from last season. This game will be explosive.



Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are looking to make their move and prove that they belong at the top of the league as champs, not just conference champs. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been nursing a nagging injury to his leg dating back to the Cowboy game a couple of weeks ago. That injury will be a huge factor in the outcome of this game. He has to get the ball into the hands of WR Julio Jones and WR A.J. Brown. Running back D’Andre Swift will need to touch the ball at least 15 times to take some of the pressure off of Hurts this week. The x-factor will be the offensive line. If they can buy time for Hurts and run block well, then the Eagles will be able to stay in the game.



Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs will need to come out moving the ball down the field. Patrick Mahomes will be the x-factor this week for a win on Monday night. He is the man under center and when he’s hot, the team is too! Head coach Andy Reid is the master of keep defenses guessing especially in the first quarter. Players to watch: QB Patrick Mahomes, RB Isiah Pacheco, TE Travis Kelce and LB Chris Jones. Jones is a straight up beast and game changer in his own right. He’ll be chasing down Jalen Hurts all night! Special teams will play a big part in the game plan this week. Punting will keep the Eagles deep on their side of the field making it a long day for them. The Chiefs will bring lots of pressure with a variety of blitz packages.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chiefs with a 60.5% chance of winning at home this week. Philly fans are betting this is their revenge game, but the players are downplaying this. I’m taking Kansas City by 9.



Final Score

Chiefs – 33

Eagles – 24