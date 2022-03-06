Kansas State 61 – TCU 50

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The TCU Horned Frogs erased a late 15-point deficit, but the comeback fell short in a Big 12 Conference home loss to the Kansas State Wildcats Saturday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena.



THE RUNDOWN

Despite falling behind in the first quarter, TCU battled back and traded buckets with the Wildcats for the majority of the second and third quarters. K-State got hot though, from three-point land, connecting on four consecutive three-pointers late in the third and taking a 15-point lead into the fourth quarter.



TCU opened the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run and kept the Wildcats off the scoreboard for a little over 10 minutes, but K-State countered late in the contest with a 9-2 run of its own and wrapped up the road win with a score of 61-50.



FROG FACTS

• TCU starters in the season finale included Okako Adika , Michelle Berry , Aahliyah Jackson , Kayla Mokwuah and Lauren Heard .

• The Frogs wrap up the regular-season and will prepare for next week’s Phillips 66 Big 12 Conference Women’s Basketball Championship in Kansas City.

• TCU will be the No.10 seed in the championship and will play its first game next Thursday, March 10, at 8 p.m. The Frogs will face the No. 7-seeded West Virginia Mountaineers in the first round.

• Heard played in her all-time Big 12 leading 152nd game, while starting in her 121st game as a Horned Frog.

• Heard finished the game with a team-best 14 points. It was the 57th time in her career that she led the team in scoring. Heard also totaled a team-high four steals.

• Berry pulled down a season-high 12 rebounds, surpassing the 11 boards she had against Cal Baptist earlier this season.

• Adika dished out a team-best four assists in the game.

