TCU outscores Arizona State 53-29 in the second half to take the win

December 18, 2023 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Micah Peavy recorded the third triple-double in TCU men’s basketball history with 13 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists.

  1 2
Arizona St. 30 29 59
TCU 26 53 79

Team Stats

 
FG 20-52 31-68
Field Goal % 38.5 45.6
3PT 5-20 6-18
Three Point % 25.0 33.3
FT 14-21 11-15
Free Throw % 66.7 73.3
Rebounds 33 41
Offensive Rebounds 7 13
Defensive Rebounds 26 28
Assists 11 24
Steals 7 13
Blocks 6 4
Total Turnovers 19 13
Points Off Turnovers 11 26
Fast Break Points 9 21
Points in Paint 30 44
Fouls 14 19
Technical Fouls 2 1
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 14 22

Team Notes

  • TCU improved to 4-2 all-time against Arizona State.
  • Jamie Dixon improved to 2-0 all-time against Arizona State.
  • TCU improved to 30-13 under Dixon in neutral site games.
  • TCU improved to 4-1 in Dickies Arena and has won four straight there.
  • TCU improved to 93-14 against nonconference opponents under Dixon.
  • Under Dixon, TCU is 76-12 in the months of November and December combined.
  • TCU finished with 24 assists on 31 made field goals.
  • TCU, which entered the game first in the nation in fastbreak points, finished with 21. 

 

 

