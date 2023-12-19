TCU outscores Arizona State 53-29 in the second half to take the win

Micah Peavy recorded the third triple-double in TCU men’s basketball history with 13 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists.
|1
|2
|30
|29
|59
|26
|53
|79
Team Stats
|FG
|20-52
|31-68
|Field Goal %
|38.5
|45.6
|3PT
|5-20
|6-18
|Three Point %
|25.0
|33.3
|FT
|14-21
|11-15
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|73.3
|Rebounds
|33
|41
|Offensive Rebounds
|7
|13
|Defensive Rebounds
|26
|28
|Assists
|11
|24
|Steals
|7
|13
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Total Turnovers
|19
|13
|Points Off Turnovers
|11
|26
|Fast Break Points
|9
|21
|Points in Paint
|30
|44
|Fouls
|14
|19
|Technical Fouls
|2
|1
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|14
|22
Team Notes
- TCU improved to 4-2 all-time against Arizona State.
- Jamie Dixon improved to 2-0 all-time against Arizona State.
- TCU improved to 30-13 under Dixon in neutral site games.
- TCU improved to 4-1 in Dickies Arena and has won four straight there.
- TCU improved to 93-14 against nonconference opponents under Dixon.
- Under Dixon, TCU is 76-12 in the months of November and December combined.
- TCU finished with 24 assists on 31 made field goals.
- TCU, which entered the game first in the nation in fastbreak points, finished with 21.