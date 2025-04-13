TCU sweeps #22 Kansas, wins Sunday 7-2

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi
Scoring Summary
|Logo
|Team
|Inning
|Play Description
|KU
|TCU
|
|KU
|1st
|Cerda, D. homered to left field, RBI (1-0 B).
|1
|0
|
|TCU
|3rd
|Bell doubled down the rf line, advanced to third on the throw, 2 RBI (1-1 BK); Traeger, N scored; Silva scored.
|1
|2
|
|TCU
|3rd
|Strosnider flied out to cf, SF, RBI (0-2 FF); Bell scored.
|1
|3
|
|TCU
|3rd
|Franco doubled to right center, RBI (1-0 B); Cramer scored, unearned.
|1
|4
|
|KU
|4th
|Counsell, B. singled to center field, RBI (2-2 BSKB); Hauge, J. scored.
|2
|4
|
|TCU
|8th
|Cramer singled through the right side, advanced to second on the throw, RBI (0-2 SF); Strosnider scored.
|2
|5
|
|TCU
|8th
|Brunson homered to left center, 2 RBI (1-0 B); Cramer scored.
|2
|7