TCU sweeps #22 Kansas, wins Sunday 7-2

April 13, 2025 Baseball, Featured, Galleries, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H
Kansas 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 2
 TCU 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 3 X 7 11 0
Scoring Summary
Logo Team Inning Play Description KU TCU
Kansas KU 1st Cerda, D. homered to left field, RBI (1-0 B). 1 0
TCU TCU 3rd Bell doubled down the rf line, advanced to third on the throw, 2 RBI (1-1 BK); Traeger, N scored; Silva scored. 1 2
TCU TCU 3rd Strosnider flied out to cf, SF, RBI (0-2 FF); Bell scored. 1 3
TCU TCU 3rd Franco doubled to right center, RBI (1-0 B); Cramer scored, unearned. 1 4
Kansas KU 4th Counsell, B. singled to center field, RBI (2-2 BSKB); Hauge, J. scored. 2 4
TCU TCU 8th Cramer singled through the right side, advanced to second on the throw, RBI (0-2 SF); Strosnider scored. 2 5
TCU TCU 8th Brunson homered to left center, 2 RBI (1-0 B); Cramer scored. 2 7

