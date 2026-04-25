A’s take the lead in the West with a win vs Rangers

Carlos Cortes hit two home runs, including one of three hit off Rangers Nathan Eovaldi in the first inning. The A’s beat the Rangers 8-1 on.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|A’s 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|9
|0
|TEX 0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|ATH
|TEX
|1st
|Kurtz homered to right (417 feet).
|1
|0
|1st
|Cortes homered to right center (390 feet).
|2
|0
|1st
|Soderstrom homered to center (415 feet).
|3
|0
|4th
|Jung hit a ground rule double, Seager scored.
|3
|1
|5th
|Cortes homered to right (409 feet), Gelof scored and Kurtz scored.
|6
|1
|9th
|Gelof homered to left (375 feet), McNeil scored.
|8
|1