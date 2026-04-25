A’s take the lead in the West with a win vs Rangers

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Carlos Cortes hit two home runs, including one of three hit off Rangers Nathan Eovaldi in the first inning. The A’s beat the Rangers 8-1 on.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E A’s 3 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 2 8 9 0 TEX 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 8 0

Scoring Summary