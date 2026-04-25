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A’s take the lead in the West with a win vs Rangers

April 25, 2026 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Texas Rangers

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Carlos Cortes hit two home runs, including one of three hit off Rangers Nathan Eovaldi in the first inning. The A’s beat the Rangers 8-1 on.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
A’s     3 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 2 8 9 0
TEX  0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 8 0

Scoring Summary

Inning

 ATH TEX
  1st Kurtz homered to right (417 feet). 1 0
  1st Cortes homered to right center (390 feet). 2 0
  1st Soderstrom homered to center (415 feet). 3 0
  4th Jung hit a ground rule double, Seager scored. 3 1
  5th Cortes homered to right (409 feet), Gelof scored and Kurtz scored. 6 1
  9th Gelof homered to left (375 feet), McNeil scored. 8 1

 

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