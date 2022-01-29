TCU Surprises 19th ranked LSU 77-68

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Facing the top defensive team in the country, TCU led the entire second half in a 77-68 win over No. 19 LSU Saturday afternoon.



The Tigers (16-5) entered the game allowing just 58.4 points per game and 35.9 percent shooting. The Horned Frogs (14-4) hung over 70 points on them for the first time this season while shooting 49.1 percent from the field.



Mike Miles led the Frogs with 19 points, his most in seven games and also led the team with eight rebounds and six assists. Chuck O’Bannon tied a career-high with 19 points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range. Damion Baugh also scored in double-figures with 14 points.



Nine first half lead changes ended with a 7-0 TCU run to end the period. The Horned Frogs headed into halftime ahead by nine, 38-29, its largest lead of the half.



TCU opened the second half on a 12-5 run behind three-straight O’Bannon 3-pointers to lead 50-34 four minutes into the period. LSU responded with a 20-5 run including 10-straight points to cut the TCU lead to 55-54 with 9:36 remaining. That was as close as the Tigers would get as the Frogs went on a 10-2 run to go up nine, 65-56, with 6:51 to play.



TCU dominated the glass from the start and outrebounded LSU, 40-34.

Courtesy TCU Basketball

LSU 68 LSU 68 ## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS 13 Eason,Tari * 26 7-12 0-2 2-3 2-1 3 3 1 1 0 3 16 04 Days,Darius * 33 5-14 1-3 3-4 6-6 12 4 0 0 1 1 14 02 Gaines,Eric * 32 4-10 1-3 5-6 1-1 2 4 6 2 0 3 14 00 Murray,Brandon * 35 4-13 2-4 0-0 1-2 3 0 5 1 2 0 10 15 Reid,Efton * 23 2-7 0-2 2-2 4-3 7 4 1 2 0 1 6 05 Wilkinson,Mwani 25 2-3 2-2 0-0 1-3 4 4 2 1 0 0 6 01 Pinson,Xavier 7 0-3 0-2 2-2 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 11 Williams,Justice 10 0-3 0-1 0-0 1-1 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 03 Fudge,Alex 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 24 O’Neal,Shareef 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 TM TEAM 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals – 200 24-65 6-19 14-17 16-18 34 22 15 9 3 8 68 Team Summary FG 3PT FT First Half 10-35 3-9 6-7 28.57 % 33.33 % 85.71 % Second Half 14-30 3-10 8-10 46.67 % 30.00 % 80.00 % Total 24-65 6-19 14-17 36.9 % 31.6 % 82.4 % Technical Fouls: none Second Chance Points: 21 Scores Tied: 5 time(s) Points in the Paint: 32 Fast Break Points: 6 Lead Changed: 9 time(s) Points off Turnovers: 20 Bench Points: 8